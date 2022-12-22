Times Past: December 23, 1992

On this day in The Canberra Times there were calls from the then-prime minister Paul Keating to spend, spend, spend.
Politics, economy and Christmas collide in an effort to help the flagging Australian economy. Mr Keating spoke on ABC Radio the day before and said "the best thing that Australians could do would be to spend over the Christmas period and get productive chain moving again".
Retailers were all in agreement and welcomed the prime minister's call to spend but consumer groups urged caution and to be wary of overspending, especially when using credit cards. The Chairman of Canberra Consumers Inc., Bill Howitt, said Mr Keating should have thought carefully before he spoke.
The call out to help the economy came after the plea of the then-treasurer John Dawkins in July that homebuyers spend the savings from lower interest rates and in turn, stimulate the economy. However the calls were not well received and retail sale figures in October showed there was little real growth.
Mr Keating thought Australians were digging deeper from anecdotal evidence from retailers in Sydney. Reports from the manager of the Tuggeranong Hyperdome said stores were already ahead of sales from last year. A spokesman for the Canberra Centre said that while sales were on par with the previous year, the atmosphere in the centre was "buzzing".
Despite the quest to help consumers move the economy out of first gear, it left Mr Keating open to criticism that government policies were failing to stimulate recovery and consumers were a last resort.
Christmas is a time when many people overspend and suffer for it in the new year. They need little encouragement.
