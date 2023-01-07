If you're a blonde who loves to chop and change your hair cut and shade regularly, but are tired of constant trips to the hair salon, purple shampoo and conditioner can be a godsend.
Designed especially for blonde locks, these products provide great versatility, treating and toning blonde, silver or lighter hair shades to change your overall look.
"You can go from an ashy silver, to a creamy or even platinum blonde depending on how long you choose to leave the product in your hair," says My Soda Australia ambassador, Pandora Bonsor (pictured). "Generally the longer you leave purple shampoo in your hair, the more ashy it becomes. If you are after a warmer or more neutral blonde (like Pandora), I tend to only leave it in my hair for a couple of minutes before rinsing for optimum results."
How else can purple shampoo revolutionise your blonde hair care routine?
Keeps your look fresh
Using a purple shampoo is a crucial step to ensuring dyed or natural blonde hair looks vibrant and fresh. Why? Purple sits opposite yellow on the colour wheel and therefore neutralises brassy, yellow undertones.
Blonde shampoo and conditioner can also help increase the overall brightness of locks, and create a vibrancy that makes you feel like you've been to a salon.
Shine and protection
Violet pigments found in purple shampoos are often also a natural source of added shine for hair. Known to strengthen your luscious locks while reducing split ends and damage caused by heat tools and general wear and tear, purple shampoo can give your hair the boost of brightness it may have been missing.
One product, three looks
You can continue to reinvent your hair game by switching it up with one of the three different looks purple shampoo can achieve (based on how long you leave it on your hair) - ashy silver, creamy blonde or platinum blonde.
