Liberal election review recommends teal MP scrutiny, tactical fightback

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated December 22 2022 - 5:21pm, first published 5:00pm
Teal independents Sophie Scamps, Allegra Spender, Kylea Tink, Zali Steggall and Monique Ryan. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Liberal review of the party's disastrous federal election loss in May has recommended a tactical teal fightback campaign to get back "Liberal defectors", based on scrutiny of incumbent independent MPs and a review of Liberal resources in teal seats.

