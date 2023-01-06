ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has backed Noah Lolesio to return to his best after a rocky 2022.
The emerging flyhalf starred for the franchise throughout the Super Rugby Pacific competition before enduring a challenging international season.
It was a period in which Wallabies coach Dave Rennie refused to throw his full support behind the 23-year-old, instead opting to turn to veterans Quade Cooper and Bernard Foley.
Lolesio has previously revealed a desire to work with Larkham played a key role in his decision to remain in Australia and the coach is eager to develop the flyhalf into an international star.
The youngster is one of a number of Brumbies set for important years in 2023, with the side eyeing Super Rugby redemption before the Wallabies contest the World Cup in France.
Rugby fans will likely look back on 2023 as the defining season in Noah Lolesio's career.
Despite being just 23 years old, the emerging flyhalf has already arrived at a crossroads.
Lolesio is an established Super Rugby star who led the Brumbies to the 2022 semi-finals. His performances in the Test arena, however, have been mixed since his debut in 2020.
The No.10 was regularly overlooked by Rennie throughout the past year and his confidence dropped with each selection snub.
Wallabies coaches have urged the youngster to knuckle down and put in the work required to thrive at the international level. Laurie Fisher last month said it was up to Lolesio to determine what direction his career will take over the coming years.
The flyhalf is contracted until the end of 2023, with a player option for 2024 to remain at the Brumbies.
There are genuine fears he will head overseas if he does not receive an opportunity for the Wallabies in the lead up to the World Cup. Lolesio knocked back a number of lucrative Japanese contracts to remain in Australia earlier this year.
Larkham worked with Lolesio in the Junior Wallabies and is eager to help the youngster to develop into a long-term Test No.10.
"We want him heavily linked into everything we're doing at the Brumbies," Larkham said. "He controls so much on the field. If we get the balance right and he has an understanding of his role in the team and how he plays, I think he'll have a great year.
"In a World Cup year it's always a great challenge for players to put their hand up to see if they can make it. It's always a carrot for players to play in. There's still opportunities for players to make their mark and get selected in the World Cup squad. That will come down to how well they perform and for Noah this year is a great opportunity to cement himself as the premier 10 in Australia."
Australian rugby officials have long talked about Rob Valetini's potential to become one of the best forwards in the world and 2022 was the year the 24-year-old elevated his game to that level.
Valetini has developed into one of the Brumbies and Wallabies most important players as a punishing ball carrier with the ability to break a game open.
Both teams have built set piece plays around the forward and Larkham expects that to continue in 2023.
"I was very impressed with the way he played for the Brumbies and Wallabies last season," he said. "He's one of the best ball carriers in world rugby. That's something the Wallabies will be trying to utilise through the World Cup campaign, similar to us."
While 2022 was a breakout year, the challenge for Valetini will be backing it up in 2023.
Teams will now base gameplans around shutting the dominant forward down and will be alert to his role as a ball carrier on first phase.
Former Brumbies coach, and current Wallabies assistant coach, Dan McKellar challenged Valetini to stay one step ahead of the competition and evolve his game.
"He's matured on and off the field," McKellar said. "That's come through in his professionalism. He's a real professional now, the way he goes about his business and applies himself at training, it's no surprise the outcomes that have come off the back of that.
"He's in that world-class category at the moment but great players stay there year after year. That's going to be his big challenge moving forward."
Few players arrive at the Brumbies with as much hype as the former Australian sevens flyer. A Wagga talent who moved to Canberra to pursue a Super Rugby opportunity, Toole was loaned to the sevens program last season and instantly became a star.
The 22-year-old enjoyed immediate success and led the side to a historic World Sevens Series title. Toole will return to his roots in 2023 and is expected to play a key role for the Brumbies.
Nicknamed the 'Flying Mullet', the outside back routinely outran opposition defences and will look to do the same throughout the Super Rugby season.
Questions remain over whether his skills will translate to the XVs game but the early signs are positive. Toole was impressive in two end-of-season trials and Larkham said the goal will be to ensure the back receives the ball in space as much as possible.
"He's quick, genuinely quick," Larkham said. "We saw that in sevens and in the trial games we played.
"What impressed about Corey is his physicality carrying the ball and defensively he is solid on the edge. He's someone that is going to bring excitement, particularly when he gets the ball in space. He's a genuine finisher and the crowds are going to enjoy the way he plays."
If 2022 was the year the training wheels were removed for Billy Pollard, 2023 will be the year the 21-year-old hits top speed.
Former Brumbies coach Dan McKellar made a deliberate point of steadily developing the hooker throughout his transition from schoolboy star to international rugby.
A Super Rugby debut came in 2021 before Pollard received additional opportunities in 2022. An unlikely Wallabies appearance came during the Rugby Championship after the youngster rushed to Argentina to cover an injury crisis.
Pollard has long been identified as one to watch and Folau Fainga'a's departure will ensure he enjoys even more playing time in 2023.
How Larkham manages the workload between Pollard and Lachlan Lonergan will be fascinating, with the coach declaring the youngster will have no restrictions placed on him throughout the year.
"We've seen good improvement from Billy on the back of Super Rugby this year," Larkham said "I thought Billy played exceptionally well for Australia A and made a real step up from the way he played in Super Rugby.
"The biggest thing for frontrowers coming out of school is making them comfortable and safe in the front row when packing scrums. That's the biggest improvement we've seen in Billy and he's definitely capable now."
Cale is a 22-year-old yet to make his Super Rugby debut but has turned plenty of heads throughout the past year.
The loose forward was dominant for Uni-Norths throughout the 2022 John I Dent Cup and he finished as top try scorer.
Cale made an impact with his physical carries, turn of pace and punishing defence for the Owls.
The No.8 also turned out for the Brumbies in their end-of-season trial games against the Waratahs and Rebels and many astute observers singled him out for his impressive performances.
The youngster has been rewarded for his efforts with promotion to the Brumbies Super Rugby squad for 2023 and Larkham said it's a matter of when, not if, an opportunity will come.
"I was really impressed with Charlie when we played against the Waratahs and Rebels," he said. "He is a real attacking threat for us. Like Corey, Charlie gives a bit of excitement around his attacking game. His lineout skills are really good and he understands the game well.
"He will definitely get an opportunity, when we're going to do it, I'm not sure yet."
