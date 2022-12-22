The Canberra Times
Comment/Letters to the Editor

Penny Wong's long and winding road to China

By The Canberra Times
December 23 2022 - 5:30am
While, as some have suggested, Penny Wong's visit to Beijing may be more of a footnote than an historic event in its own right, it is still a significant milestone on the long and winding road to "normalising" relations with China.

