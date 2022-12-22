A missing Queanbeyan teenager is believed to be in Canberra.
Georgia Miller, 13, was last seen at Wednesday, 9.30pm at a home on Vaughan Close in Queanbeyan.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Georgia is described as being of Caucasian appearance, of medium build, with brown coloured eyes and blonde dyed hair.
Police said they have reason to believe she may have travelled to Canberra.
"Anyone with information into Georgia's whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," NSW police said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.