It's been labelled as "the biggest piece of legislation that will go through the Assembly in this term".
When it is debated in the ACT's parliament next year, there will be a series of amendments and it will result in incredibly lengthy debates.
But it's not voluntary assisted dying legislation. It's the territory's proposed new planning bill.
It says a lot that planning in the nation's capital is seen as a more contentious issue than voluntary assisted dying laws.
Unlike voluntary assisted dying laws, which will easily pass the Assembly in some form, the path to passing the planning bill is a lot more tempestuous.
The Legislative Assembly's tripartisan planning committee has set the tone for the fiery debate as the three members from three different parties could not reach an agreement on how the bill should proceed.
While the three members - Jo Clay, Suzanne Orr and Mark Parton - could not reach a consensus, the recommendations they did agree on sent a very clear message to the government.
The message was there needs to be more independent oversight and better governance in the planning system.
Planning Minister Mick Gentleman told a hearing earlier this month he didn't see any need to change or review governance in the system.
That was misguided.
Mr Gentleman may believe the current arrangements provide "very good scrutiny" and he doesn't see "any need to change that" but any proper and thorough review should have included governance.
Especially since the current act only came into place in 2007. That's not long ago and, in fact, Andrew Barr was the planning minister when this bill passed.
Chief planner Ben Ponton has said this system forced the planning authority to approve unsuitable developments and gives developers a "clear pathway".
If the government truly believed the current governance arrangements are good, then they shouldn't be scared of reviewing that element.
At the crux of planning is having places for people to live, work and play.
The city needs more housing, especially more affordable housing options and it needs this desperately. Any new bill should allow a speedier approval of housing, especially social housing projects and projects that are close to city and town centres.
But it needs to be good housing. People deserve to live in well-built, quality places with amenities close by and easy access to the entire city.
In order to achieve this, the planning system needs to be solid and the processes in place need to ensure good quality developments are approved.
The government says the new "outcomes-focused" bill will achieve this, however, this is a vague, umbrella term that does little to alleviate community concerns.
The government needs to do a lot more to convince people this new system will be better and the only way they can do that is through some form of independent oversight.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
