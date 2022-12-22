The Canberra Times
Man arrested after allegedly doing drugs in Garema Place, Civic

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated December 23 2022 - 12:34pm, first published 10:15am
A man has been arrested in possession of an array of illegal drugs after allegedly doing them while in view of CCTV operators.

