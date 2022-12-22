A man has been arrested in possession of an array of illegal drugs after allegedly doing them while in view of CCTV operators.
The 37-year-old Dunlop man allegedly had four bags of cocaine, 32 tabs of LSD, a bag of heroin, a container of THC chewables and a range of prescription medications on him at the time.
CCTV operators are alleged to have observed the man consuming drugs in Garema Place at 12.30am this morning.
Officers were dispatched to the Civic location where they conducted a search of the individual.
In addition to a significant quantity of drugs, police allege $440 cash was found on the man.
The items and cash were seized, and the man will be issued a summons to appear before the magistrate's court.
ACT Policing said they will continue to target the sale and supply of illicit drugs including using CCTV to monitor for drug use and transactions.
"While legislation was passed in 2022 to decriminalise small amounts of illicit drugs, that legislation does not come into effect until October 2023," police said in a statement.
"It currently remains a criminal offence to possess illicit drugs or pharmaceutical drugs without a prescription."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
