The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Demand surges for Christmas help for struggling families

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
December 24 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Frank Hogno, left, and Salvation Army volunteer Terry Keel. Picture by James Croucher

There's been a big jump in the number of people seeking emergency help as cost-of-living pressures squeeze harder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.