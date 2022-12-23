The COVID vaccines have done far more good than harm

Suggestions by Rex Williams and Murray May that COVID vaccines should be 100 per cent effective against transmission or infection are misleading. No medication whatever has been or can be 100 per cent effective or safe, or can totally prevent transmission.
What we do know is the rate per 100,000 of adverse events after infection for the unvaccinated is much higher than for the vaccinated.
These events include hospitalisation, ICU admission, deaths and long COVID. Publicly available statistics from the TGA's AusVaxSafety website, show the rate of serious, long-term adverse events, while devastating for the patient, is lower, perhaps in single figures per 100,000 for myocarditis for example.
UK studies show vaccines do reduce transmission. Provided there are no existing underlying conditions which would increase risk, vaccination seems to be the rational choice. As they were careful to point out, that was the choice Dr Phelps and her wife made.
Of course if you believe Phelps's claim adverse events are systematically and significantly under-reported, and censored, then the perception of comparative risk would change.
The problems with this sort of argument are that it is unverifiable and (so far) based on an informal survey. I would have thought that doctors are obliged to report adverse events.
If Dr Bill Anderson, James Mahoney and Angela Kueter-Luks (Letters, December 22) can name anyone in this country who is better qualified or experienced to be appointed to the Washington ambassadorial position, they should name them for us.
I can only cite one of Australia's most highly qualified and experienced public servants (and a former Ambassador to Washington to boot) Dennis Richardson who said of this appointment, "Rudd enjoyed significant international standing which is not always understood in Australia. People get distracted by what they think on matters domestic. He is highly regarded for the depth of his knowledge and intellect on foreign policy and has at times over years been sounded out by different US administrations, particularly on East Asia and China".
Rudd, of course, has resided in the United States for the past seven years and became President and CEO of the Asia Society in January 2021, and has been president of the Asia Society Policy Institute since January 2015.
Those disparaging Rudd appear to be to be doing so based on their own personal political beliefs rather than any serious evaluation of his suitability.
Given that agreement has already been given by the State Department to the appointment, I can only suggest that the Americans warmly welcome it; much as we did with Caroline Kennedy's to Canberra
The Liberal Party is keen to blame others for being walloped on May 21 ("Liberal review calls for tactical teal fightback campaign", canberratimes.com.au, December 23).
Progressive female thinkers and visionaries are considered remiss for not pursuing candidatures within a party that grew increasingly reliant on bluster, scaremongering, high-viz vest wearing and religious opportunism to distract voters from mounting policy deficits on matters of concern across the country.
Women misguidedly donated what spare time and energy they could muster towards campaigns for independent candidates instead of offering themselves up as dutiful volunteer foot soldiers for a party that has been growing more rightist and beholden to National Party conservatives like Barnaby Joyce and Matt Canavan for many years.
Then, when they lined up at the ballot box, women were also at fault for not accepting Liberal Party spin and its lack of relevant and inclusive parliamentary action on so many fronts.
While women have worked out the Liberal Party, the Liberal Party still potters around, thinking that its "women problem" can be solved by somehow corralling women back into its largely unaltered fold.
No wonder the Liberals lost the election.
It was all ex-prime minister Scott Morrison's fault - and, of course, those nasty "teal" women who had the temerity to run well organised campaigns focussing on issues important to the electorate.
There is obviously nothing wrong with the party's policies and no need to adopt realistic strategies for increasing female representation.
If these are the best conclusions the Liberal Party election reviewers can come to seven months after the event, then the Coalition is certain to be looking at a long spell on the opposition benches.
When I heard SODELPA had voted to join the All Peoples Party and NFP to form the new government after 16 years of Fiji First rule, I did not have a celebratory drink.
When I heard there was a meeting between defeated PM Bainimarama, the military commander, the police commissioner and the Defence Minister (all military men) to discuss the purported security situation in the country, I hit the bottle.
I have a sneaking suspicion that history will repeat itself in Fiji. We all know what that history has been in post colonial Fiji.
I cry for my beloved home country.
David Purnell (Letters, December 23) is an enthusiastic supporter of the ACT government's stubborn pursuit of its breathtakingly expensive light rail project. He evidently is not familiar with the uncomfortable facts.
It has been alleged during the 2012 ACT election campaign, Shane Rattenbury, the lone Greens MLA, demanded Labor's commitment to a light rail connection between Gungahlin and the city.
In the same year, a feasibility study showed a rapid bus service, using easy-access buses (for the disabled and those with mobility problems) would have twice the benefit-cost ratio of the light rail equivalent. A rapid bus service would also involve less than half the capital cost of light rail to generate development stimulus along the transport corridors. Stage 2 has an even weaker business case.
It seems to me ACT residents have been the victims of a de facto bribe to support, and vote for, an inferior and much more disruptive and costly "mass" transport system in order to satisfy a power-hungry Labor government and an equally power-hungry Greens MLA.
Mark Kenny brings some much needed balance in "Sexism lurks over Markle debacle" (Canberra Times, December 18, p 33,). He explores, informatively, the multi-level ramifications of the whole business, including the recent Netflix series.
Charles, meanwhile, is said to be "hurt" over the breakup between William and Harry. So why, as a father, doesn't he try and fix it? Surely he could take the time to sit down with them and their wives for as long as it takes and personally help sort out their worries. For most parents it would be the highest priority.
He should first though, send all the officials, from all parties, out of the room. There is clear evidence they, at various times, have been behind the majority of the media leaks and they should be warned that there would be serious consequences if any leaking, even speculative, occurs on this occasion. It is not the time for Charles to just sit back and do nothing, either as a father or as the monarch.
Pauline Hanson may not be your cup of tea Jenna Price ("How do we stop misinformation spreading online?", canberratimes.com.au, December 16) but in a democratic society where she has been voted into Parliament for around 20 years, she is allowed to have her say.
It is hardcore lefties like you who want to dictate what people can hear and how they should think.
People such as you would love nothing more than having the ABC on 24/7 as the only television channel available so we can all be indoctrinated to be left-wing lemmings.
Trust me, you are every bit as dangerous as any right winger. And leaving the far left wing UN wouldn't be such a bad idea. Just saying.
Kieren Perkins ("Not in the business of charity", canberratimes.com.au, December 17) is seemingly as combative in his role of leading the Sports Commission and AIS as he was as a distance swim gold medallist.
He recognises that Civic Stadium comes at a huge cost in public loss of amenity and huge gain for unnamed profiteers to "pay" for the new asset. And he is prepared to say so.
I support Kieren's broad plan to revitalise the AIS precinct and return Australia to a leading position in creating the future of sport.
While we are at it, perhaps we could also find the funds to lead in other spheres where we have equally as much talent as in sports but a shortage of government support.
