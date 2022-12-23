The Canberra Times
The COVID vaccines have done far more good than harm

Updated December 24 2022 - 5:48am, first published 5:30am
Criticism of the COVID-19 vaccines is unwarranted given the important role they played in saving lives. Picture by Karleen Minney

Suggestions by Rex Williams and Murray May that COVID vaccines should be 100 per cent effective against transmission or infection are misleading. No medication whatever has been or can be 100 per cent effective or safe, or can totally prevent transmission.

