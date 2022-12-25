The Canberra Times
Times Past: December 26, 1977

December 26 2022 - 5:30am
Times Past: December 26, 1977

In world news on this day in 1977, The Canberra Times reported that the film and pop culture icon Charlie Chaplin had passed away at age 88 on Christmas Day.

