Times Past: December 26, 1977

In world news on this day in 1977, The Canberra Times reported that the film and pop culture icon Charlie Chaplin had passed away at age 88 on Christmas Day.
The world was told it was a peaceful passing and he was surrounded by his family.
His film career spanned more than 50 years, he made countless short films and was recognised as one of the great acrobatic clowns.
The London-born star of the silent screen was a co-founder of the United Artists, formed his own producing association and owned Chaplin Studios in Hollywood.
In his personal life, he married four times and had three sons and five daughters.
He had many honours that were bestowed on him and among them were a British Knighthood, the French Legion of honour, a special Academy Award for services to the cinema and life membership of the Directors Guild of America.
Chaplin's most famous and arguably most beloved character was the Little Tramp. This character always won out against all odds and introduced many to the joys of moving pictures. His career was long, and in that time the film industry changed so dramatically, more so than any other art form. He did not change but refined, adapted and created his own longevity.
Interestingly, Chaplin made almost no technical innovations and even pushed back against many. He even resisted the introduction of sound in film and only accepted it several years after its use. George Bernard Shaw, a well known Irish playwright, called him "the only genius that cinema ever produced".
Chaplin was an icon in the film industry but always appeared unaffected by the rapid changes around him.
In what seems to be an appropriate summation of the impact Chaplin has had, with his life engraved on film and as long as his movies are shown, he and his legacy will never be forgotten.
