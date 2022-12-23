The Canberra Times
Times Past: December 24, 1991

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
December 24 2022 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on December 24, 1991.

In what seems to be an ever increasing trend, on this day in 1991, The Canberra Times reported that the annual car festival Summernats was set to break previous attendance records.

