Times Past: December 24, 1991

In what seems to be an ever increasing trend, on this day in 1991, The Canberra Times reported that the annual car festival Summernats was set to break previous attendance records.
Up to 80,000 were expected to descend on Canberra for the now traditional Boxing Day festival and car enthusiast celebration. The three-day festival was set to begin on Boxing Day and then culminate in the Super Cruise in the city.
Bookings were up 40 per cent, car entries were up 20 per cent and north Canberra traders were predicting record turnover as up to 1700 street machines were set to make the annual pilgrimage.
Last year, being 1990, between 50,000 and 70,000 people came to the capital and although they were boisterous, there were only a few outbreaks of violence due to an increased police presence.
At the time, ACT Minister for Urban Services, Terry Connolly, said estimates showed a possible injection of $5 million into a recession-struck ACT economy.
The real bonus seems to be for the Dickson Shopping Centre, where retailers and takeaway shops aim for record turnovers being that they were the closest to the event.
Even the McDonalds was preparing for the event by tripling staff for the period of the festival.
They were preparing for sales of around 8500 burgers and the manager, Paul Hollings, was hoping to establish a record.
Mr Connolly was confident in saying that Summernats was now on par with the Sydney rugby league grand final as one of Australia's greatest sporting events.
Police were aiming for a trouble free event and there had been 12 months' worth of planning with ACT Roads and Transport Branch to close off roadside camping spots and display the best route to Summernats.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.