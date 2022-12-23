For Dunlop, the preconditions for the "Voices of" candidates were almost the polar-opposite of "the image portrayed in the media of an angry, divided nation disengaged from politics". He describes a precocious new optimism gripping re-energised voters as they came to believe the system itself - and therefore the country - needed rescuing from the people running it. Voters, Dunlop tells us, saw that the machinery was still capable of delivering change. It just needed the kind of critical mass that parties typically delivered: