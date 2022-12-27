Times Past: December 28, 1980

On this day in 1980, The Canberra Times had a story on a rare use of a rule in the traditional Boxing Day Test Match against New Zealand.
In a report coming out of Melbourne, New Zealand were in a solid position after an unbeaten century partnership between Geoff Howarth and John Parker after the second day in the third Test match against Australia.
In Australia's turn to bat, in a single over, from a punishing Lance Cairns, Australia had lost the wickets of Dennis Lillee for 27, then Rodney Hogg and Len Pascoe both for naught. The score after these fallen wickets was 9-261.
Australia's score was 9-279 with Walters on 77 and Higgs on 1, Cairns, who was a medium pace bowler, sent a bouncer to Higgs. Higgs ducked and lifted his bat over his head and the ball bounced off the edge where it went on into the hands of the wicketkeeper Warren Lees. Umpire Robin Bailhache then called Cairns on a no ball based on the intimidation rule.
In the 1980s, the rule for intimidation read as; Unfair play, The bowling of fast short pitched balls is unfair if, in the opinion of the umpire at the bowler's end, it constitutes an attempt to intimidate the striker. Umpires shall consider intimidation to be the deliberate bowling of fast short-pitched balls which by their length, height and direction are intended or likely to inflict physical injury on the striker. The relative skill of the striker shall also be taken into consideration.
This decision astounded and angered the New Zealanders who were already walking from the field. Captain Howarth spent several minutes in a heated exchange with Umpire Bailhache before the play resumed.
Higgs wasn't done and with grim determination, Higgs blocked almost every ball until his batting partner Walters got on strike and went on to score 107 which was his first Test century in three years.
