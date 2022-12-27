Times Past: December 28, 1980

In the 1980s, the rule for intimidation read as; Unfair play, The bowling of fast short pitched balls is unfair if, in the opinion of the umpire at the bowler's end, it constitutes an attempt to intimidate the striker. Umpires shall consider intimidation to be the deliberate bowling of fast short-pitched balls which by their length, height and direction are intended or likely to inflict physical injury on the striker. The relative skill of the striker shall also be taken into consideration.