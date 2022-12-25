Population growth comes at a high cost to the community

It is hardly surprising that the police want more money to increase their numbers in line with rising population growth in the ACT ("Push on for more police", canberratimes.com.au, December 21).
It is estimated that each new resident, whether native-born or immigrant, needs about $130,000 in public money to provide the infrastructure required to maintain the existing standard of living.
So If the ACT has added 30,000 people in the past decade, that would have required $3.9 billion in public money just to maintain that infrastructure and standard of living of existing residents, be it schools, hospitals, roads, policing or energy.
It is time for a more informed debate on the cost-benefits of increasing population. Included in the debate must be the environmental costs of an ever-growing population: of reduced habitat for other species; of increased greenhouse gas emissions; of ever-smaller house blocks with less room for trees; of greater dependence on the private car as suburbs sprawl; and so on.
In the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, in the year ending 30 June 2022, the ACT added 3100 people (about a third of pre-COVID years). That would have required in one year an additional $403 million spend on infrastructure just to maintain living standards.
Perhaps Andrew Barr as ACT Treasurer, could tell us what the economic benefits were of these extra people so we can weigh that against the infrastructure costs.
Over the years I have rarely agreed with Amanda Vanstone but her comments of December 22 (''Higgins payout raises questions'') are valid.
Concerns have been expressed that Brittany Higgins had been let down by the justice system. Events from the beginning have clearly demonstrated the actions of the media and others undermined the justice system.
This included comments and actions by a number of high profile individuals including politicians, fuelling a lynch mob mentality. Ironically when the public therefore now has a case to know how taxpayers' money is being used in a settlement, a confidentially agreement was invoked.
There is also the issue that justice has also been denied to Mr Lehrmann.
The festive season is a time for reflection: offering the potential for new beginnings. This year, as many of us create happy memories with loved ones, the struggles of those less fortunate are hard to ignore.
The people of war-torn Ukraine, the 20 million in Africa experiencing drought induced extreme famine, the 30 million in Pakistan impacted by horrific flooding, and those around Australia who are still rebuilding their lives after "rain bombs" swept our nation are but a few examples of people who could be in our thoughts.
In response, perhaps we might take a moment to appreciate our privileges and, in 2023, pledge to offer and encourage goodwill, justice, climate action, environmental regeneration, good health, and peace for all.
Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Sport Yvette Berry certainly seems to be creeping away from ongoing government responsibility and support for the operation of the Civic pool (Letters, December 17).
If this essential complex is not to be upgraded, it still needs to be available and operating reliably right up until any new major public swimming facility is made conveniently accessible seven days and nights a week, elsewhere in the centre of the city.
Voters in Kurrajong and regular pool users from other electorates will be looking for a strong commitment on this well before the 2024 election.
Perhaps it is time for the ministers for health and wellbeing to take more than a strong interest in ensuring that such a key public facility continues to be provided without interruption and mishap for CBD workers and the fast-growing city and inner north populations of all ages and physical ability who swim to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Services Australia boss Rebecca Skinner thinks that the myGov website is "super cool".
Over many years myGov has persistently told some people, when they try to upload documents that are needed for their applications for support, that "something's gone wrong, please try again".
Services Australia admits that it doesn't know how many applications have been denied in this way. MyGov is so "cool" that it doesn't bother to tell people that they can upload documents to the Prime Minister's website, and ask the Prime Minster to forward them to Centrelink.
Will 2023 be the year in which Ms Skinner finally fixes myGov's document upload problem?
Marguerite Castello (Letters, December 13) wrote "I am actually annoyed, even angry, that millions, even billions, of dollars are seen as okay". I strongly agree.
However, she went on to complain that the government rejected a request for an Emerging Arts Organisation grant of $100,000 to support a "creative move to establish a first-rate boutique opera company here ... to put Canberra on the international music map ... for the benefit of people of this city and surrounding regions".
Robert Dingley, in another letter the same day, stated "presumably risk-averse politicians are characteristically terrified that any handouts would provoke squeals of anti-elitist outrage".
These two "arts lovers" seem similar to the sports fans who want a new stadium, even if they do feel more elitist and their demands are more modest. Both groups want their desires to be funded by other people. I recommend that they instead organise their own groups to meet the costs of their preferred entertainment.
I was fascinated by the letter from Eric Hodge (Letters, December 20) where he suggests The Canberra Times has shown bias and the only thing you forgot to do was include a Labor how to vote card ("Anthony Albanese in government hit the ground running in 2022", canberratimes.com.au, December 16). I think I know who needs to show some balance.
The article simply pointed out the real achievements of the Albanese government which now include a 43 per cent emissions target, a Federal Integrity Commission, improved relations with our Pacific neighbours, France and now hopefully China, a gas price cap, the scrapping of the stacked AAT, Territory Rights, a plan for an Indigenous Voice to parliament to name a few. It's a case of "what have the Romans ever done for us?"
Is a newspaper not permitted to list the achievements of a government? He also bewilderingly goes on to complain about the hasty pay out to Brittany Higgins in a brilliant example of rewriting history, attempting to portray Linda Reynolds as the victim. There is now going to be a public inquiry into how the matter was handled. From memory the incident occurred while Scott Morrison was prime minister.
Anyone who for a moment had forgotten how dysfunctional the previous government was only had to tune in to watch the performance of Mr Morrison at the robodebt Inquiry. He was evasive and continually had to be put back on track.
The Canberra Times was not showing bias, simply listing the government's achievements. I'm one of millions of Australians delighted by the performance of the Albanese government. That said, they're not perfect by any means.
With the ACT government recognising the hazardous nature of chemicals firies are potentially exposed to, can we now hope that the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority will step up to the plate, and include in its charter keeping Australians safe.
The current charter does not include recognising the overwhelming scientific evidence related to the harmful effects of common certain chemicals in Australia. These include chemicals that are much more restricted by the European Union and the USA.
It's about time the media showed some respect for police officers. Even in the wake of the murders of the two young Queensland constables, media reporting referred to "cop killing" or "cops ambushed".
Perhaps newspaper reporters should start referring to themselves as "hacks" who work for the local "rag", or when reporting medical misconduct refer to doctors as "quacks".
Police deserve much better from seemingly lazy reporters, who persist in using common slang bordering upon the pejorative.
Ray Blackmore (Letters, December 21) bends history in defending the possibility of a viable nuclear fusion future. Nuclear fusion theoretically has potential but its economic viability is still a long, long way off. More important, unlike with steam, the world may not have enough time to realise nuclear fusion's future.
I'm not into conspiracy theories but my uncle emailed me a recommendation for a book to read that would help me understand my dad's World War II service. I downloaded it direct to my iPad from the Apple store. Today, I received an email from a well-known online emporium suggesting books by the same author.
On behalf of the territory's myriad crackpots and barrow pushers I take great offence. Interstate interlopers have invaded these pages. Their inanities and mistruths have been allowed to shout down locals. I call on The Canberra Times to back in Canberra's world-class cranks and let these opinionated outsiders ride their hobby horses somewhere else.
Why, given a public statement caused the trial to be re scheduled and Brittany Higgins apparently ignored instructions not to comment, have there been no prosecutions for contempt of court? Also how can you sue a media organisation without also suing the person you claim defamed you?
Penny Wong can't go wrong.
I am now certain beyond a shadow of doubt, after Afghan women were banned from obtaining university education, that the Taliban are intent on mind control. I grieve for Afghan women languishing under such tyrannical rule.
Christmas came early this week for Garran residents with the suburban parklands finally being mowed. Thank you Santa.
I have read the ACMA media release on the Four Corners report as well as Sarah Ferguson's rebuttal. It took 12 months for ACMA to conduct the review. The media statement is self serving as well as kowtowing to Fox. The poor public service leadership and basic principals of analysis that occurred with robodebt seems to have extended itself to ACMA.
How can Vince Patulny (Letters, December 22) possibly claim that The Greens' population policy is not publicly acknowledged when it's published on their (public) website?
The report into why the Liberals lost the election misses the main points. Their values are out of step with modern Australians and they were silly enough to support dysfunctional Morrison.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.