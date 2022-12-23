Man charged after allegedly speeding on scooter while on meth

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after being clocked allegedly doing 100km/h on an e-scooter down Majura Parkway.
Police claim to have observed the Phillip man travelling at high speed in the on-road bike lane at about 8.40am on Friday.
After being directed by motorbike officers to stop the vehicle, the man is alleged to have left the roadway and proceeded onto an adjacent bike path.
"Soon after, the rider lost control of the scooter and fell off, before attempting to flee the scene on foot," police said.
The injured man was apprehended a short time after and transferred to hospital in an ambulance where he was treated for minor injuries.
Police allege the man tested positive for methamphetamine and will be charged with failing to stop for police.
He is also alleged to have been driving while disqualified on an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.
Police have advised additional charges are likely.
The modified scooter has been seized by police, and the man will face court in January.
On Friday, police also stopped the first driver in the ACT who will lose their licence for speeding during the double-demerit points period.
A 22-year-old Belconnen woman was issued an infringement of $1841 and lost 12 demerit points after being detected at 139km/h in a 90km/h zone at 7.20am on Caswell Drive, Aranda.
Double demerit points are in effect in the ACT until 11.59 pm on January 2.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
