The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Man charged after allegedly speeding on scooter while on meth

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated December 23 2022 - 3:48pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The modified e-scooter has been seized by police. Picture supplied

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after being clocked allegedly doing 100km/h on an e-scooter down Majura Parkway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.