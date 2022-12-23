The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Record NRL salary cap gives recruitment raid the green light

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
December 23 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shaylee Bent has toured Canberra's centre of excellence. Picture Getty

The Canberra Raiders want to begin tabling contracts in the new year in the hope of landing a marquee NRLW star to kickstart their recruitment drive, after the NRL locked in record salary cap rises for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.