The Canberra Raiders want to begin tabling contracts in the new year in the hope of landing a marquee NRLW star to kickstart their recruitment drive, after the NRL locked in record salary cap rises for 2023.
The NRL salary cap will increase to a record $12.1 million in 2023, while the minimum salary will rise from $80,000 to $120,000. The new cap gives clubs long-awaited clarity as they piece together contracting jigsaw puzzles, marking a 25 per cent jump on the $9.6 million cap used in 2022.
Clubs had been working with ballpark figures when putting together their squads for 2023 and beyond, with the cap for top 30 players to rise to $11.45 million and development list allowance being lifted to $650,000.
Players with ratchet clauses will receive an 18 per cent increase to their playing fee, backdated to November 1.
The NRLW salary cap will increase to $884,000 - a 153 per cent jump - as the competition expands to 10 teams following the addition of the Raiders, Wests Tigers, North Queensland and Cronulla.
Jillaroo Shaylee Bent and Gold Coast Titans forward David Fifita are in Canberra's sights, with the pair touring the club's centre of excellence in Braddon this month.
NRL's negotiations with Rugby League Players' Association to finalise a collective bargaining agreement are ongoing, with talks to continue in the new year.
Signings cannot be lodged with the NRL until the CBA and salary cap are finalised, however clubs have been cleared to open talks with players in the meantime.
Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick has already spoken with a raft of players - including prospects based in Canberra, interstate and overseas - with signings to be announced when the CBA is finalised.
A number of Super W rugby union players have been in Canberra's sights, given Rugby Australia's women's competition ends on May 6, but there is resistance in some quarters about letting players balance playing duties across two codes.
NRLW squads are likely to consist of 24 contracted players and six development players. The nine-round season is expected to kick off in July.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
