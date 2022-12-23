The Canberra Times
Let's make 2023 the year of the golden rule

By The Canberra Times
Updated December 24 2022 - 5:48am, first published 5:30am
This Christmas we should reflect on our own good fortune and do whatever we can to give a hand up to those in need. Picture by Graham Tidy

Christmas reminds us that the challenge of the ages has always been the need to bridge the gulf between what we actually do and what we know we should do.

