Christmas reminds us that the challenge of the ages has always been the need to bridge the gulf between what we actually do and what we know we should do.
While Christ was not the first to teach "the golden rule", the axiom that we should "do unto others as we would have them do unto us", he is its best known proponent.
The idea we can use ourselves, and the way we would like to be treated, as a yardstick to determine the morality of our own actions goes back a very long way. References to it can be found in Egyptian texts dating back almost 4000 years.
In addition to being central to Jewish, Christian and Moslem belief, the rule can also be found in the scriptures of the Zoroastrians, the works of the ancient Greek philosophers, both the Sanskrit and Tamil traditions and the works of Confucius.
With such a lineage and currency, the obvious question is, why isn't the world a better place? Is it the case that the golden rule, and Christ's other great injunction, to "love our neighbours as ourselves", is most often observed in the breach?
Given the devastation in Ukraine, the inadequate response to devastating famines in Afghanistan, Africa and elsewhere, acts of terrorism - many of which go largely unreported because they don't happen in the more newsworthy, "developed" parts of the world - and even the tragic police shootings in Queensland, it is tempting to take a bitter and cynical view of mankind.
Where, one may ask, are Abraham Lincoln's "better angels of our nature" when we need them most? How can Vladimir Putin launch an unprovoked and vicious war knowing the pain and suffering that would ensue? How can leaders in countries such as Myanmar, Iran and Syria declare war on their own people? Why do others follow orders they must know are evil and wrong?
If this was the sum of all humanity's parts, any supreme being would be well justified in scraping the planet clean and starting over. That's what is said to have happened in the days of Noah.
Our only redemption is that this indifference towards the suffering of others is not truly representative of who we are.
During the battle against COVID - which is still being waged - Australians turned out in their millions to be vaccinated in order to protect not only themselves but their communities. The pandemic itself prompted an incalculable number of small but significant acts of kindness with neighbours helping neighbours, health staff working until they dropped and some of the lowest paid people in the country stepping up to keep the shops open, the aged care homes staffed and the food deliveries coming.
The devastating floods in eastern Australia also saw the better angels hard at work. After authorities had been caught with their guard down, dozens of citizen volunteers fired up their "tinnies", rubber ducks and even paddle boards to rescue hundreds from the rising waters.
We live in a society where, given the opportunity, the vast majority of people would rather do good than harm, and do love others as much as themselves.
It is this social cohesion and empathy that has allowed Australia to weather what has been a devastating three years - our "new normal" - in such good shape.
The next major challenge is to look out for those at the bottom of the asset and income pyramid who are doing it hardest at a time of rising interest rates, soaring costs of living and unprecedented energy prices.
This Christmas should not be given over to self-indulgence and extravagance. We should, instead, reflect on our own good fortune and do whatever we can to give a hand up to those in need.
