The Monaro Highway will be closed until 6pm on Friday between Isabella and Johnson Drives in both directions while a head-on crash is cleared.
Two vehicles collided on Friday afternoon and two people were transported to hospital.
Emergency services are in attendance.
Traffic had been banked up for at least 1 kilometre on the northbound approach on the Monaro Highway to the roundabout with Isabella Drive.
Meanwhile, a single-vehicle crash on the Majura Parkway near Tambreet Street has delayed southbound traffic.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.