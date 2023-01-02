Times Past: January 3, 1928

On this day in 1928, The Canberra Times reflected on the year that was in sport. While all the clubs had shut down for the holidays, it provided a chance to reflect on some of the wins and losses for the season.
The year of 1927 overall was a success for many of Australia's athletes and also those at the local level. Some of the successes had helped Australia grow to close the gap between the young nation and the rest of the established sporting world.
The article boasts that our footballers who played over in England had grown the reputation that we are a strong competitor and not to be taken lightly anymore.
In the game of cricket, the cricketers of the day were upholding the reputation of their forefathers and even outdoing them. The national swim team had improved their times, and was gaining on the world records. Essentially, in all of the sports that Australians participated in, there had been remarkable improvement and showed that we were capable of being the best of the best.
The year of 1928 would be a feast full of sport for any enthusiast. Early in the year, the French team was to arrive in Australia to play for the title of the Davis Cup. Later in the year, the Olympic Games would be held in Amsterdam. In the winter season, the old foe of England was to come and play for "Ashes"-like glory.
And what of sport in Canberra? Canberra held a wonderful potential for the furtherment of sport at the local level. Cricket had become a firm favourite, with many local teams competing fiercely for local pride. Golf had been ever growing in popularity now that Canberra had an 18-hole golf course. And then there was the stalwart of the game of tennis, that was great for both men and women to play and be a part of the broader local community.
Canberra, and Australia, could look forward to 1928 with a smile and hope for our athletes to show who Australia is on the sporting world stage and the true meaning of sportsmanship.
