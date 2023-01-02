Times Past: January 3, 1928

And what of sport in Canberra? Canberra held a wonderful potential for the furtherment of sport at the local level. Cricket had become a firm favourite, with many local teams competing fiercely for local pride. Golf had been ever growing in popularity now that Canberra had an 18-hole golf course. And then there was the stalwart of the game of tennis, that was great for both men and women to play and be a part of the broader local community.