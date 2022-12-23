Former ACT Meteor Erin Osborne had planned on using the upcoming Under 19 Women's World Cup as a valuable learning experience in her transition to coaching.
Osborne was initially named an assistant coach for the Australian side and hoped to expand her skills and knowledge during her time in South Africa.
That all changed this week when head coach Sarah Aley stood down due to personal reasons. Suddenly Osborne had been promoted to the hot seat.
The 33-year-old only retired from cricket in March and she recognises she's been thrown in the deep end. Osborne, however is excited to take on the challenge.
"If I had been offered the role six months ago, I'd have said I wasn't ready but the experience I've gained in that time will hold me in good stead taking over as head coach," Osborne said. "I've gained experience coaching the ACT teams and coaching the Meteors spinners."
Australia have named a talented squad for the inaugural edition of the Under 19 Women's World Cup, with many of the game's brightest stars in the team.
The side will play Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the USA in the group stage. Unsurprisingly India are among the favourites to lift the trophy, with Australia also considered contenders.
While all six states will be represented at the tournament, no ACT players were selected in the Australian team.
It's a situation Osborne is working to rectify in her role as a Cricket ACT pathway manager.
"It's our first year back in the National Championships as a standalone team," she said. "We had a young team and it was a big learning curve for our girls. They now have an understanding of where they need to get to.
"I'd love to see ACT players representing Australia at any level, it's something to build towards."
