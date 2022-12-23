The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Former ACT Meteor Erin Osborne to coach Australian side at Under 19 Women's World Cup

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
December 24 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former ACT Meteor Erin Osborne is relishing the transition to coaching. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Former ACT Meteor Erin Osborne had planned on using the upcoming Under 19 Women's World Cup as a valuable learning experience in her transition to coaching.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.