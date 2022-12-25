The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Let's end the year on a good note and stay safe on the roads

By The Canberra Times
December 26 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With roads across the country in a state of disrepair, take care when travelling these holidays. Picture by Morgan Hancock

It's Boxing Day, and you may well have taken to the roads for your summer holiday already.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.