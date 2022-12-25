It's Boxing Day, and you may well have taken to the roads for your summer holiday already.
And what a change from this time last year, when the Omicron Wave was peaking, and various travel restrictions were in place.
This year, COVID is still well and truly with us, but travel restrictions of any kind are a thing of the past.
Many of us are free to roam - to hometowns, seaside towns and other big cities - for the first time in years.
And in many ways, the roads haven't changed all that much. They still clog up with traffic on peak holidays, and demand vigilance as they ebb and flow between small towns.
But there are significant changes on regional roads, especially in NSW and around the ACT, with recent rain causing havoc on the surfaces.
A week before Christmas, the NSW government warned while a staggering 190,000 potholes had been repaired since February, there was still widespread damage across the road network, with many parts of the state still experiencing flooding.
Even in Canberra's suburban streets, driving has, for weeks, felt like an obstacle course, while workers from Roads ACT have played "municipal whack-a-mole" to fill them in.
Imagine this, exacerbated by queues of holidaymakers, and there's a very good case for taking extra care on the roads this summer.
But it's also been a horror year on Canberra's roads in terms of traffic-related deaths - 18 people have lost their lives. Eighteen and hopefully not counting.
It's taken us ever further away from the ACT government's lofty goal of Vision Zero.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was not just going through the motions when he urged Australians to take care in a message on Friday.
Road deaths, and the type of behaviour that often leads to our road toll going up, should be top of mind for drivers.
"If you are driving over the next 48 hours, please drive safely because it will ruin not just one Christmas, it ruins every Christmas when tragedies happen at this time of the year," he said.
"Please, take your time. It's better to get to your destination safely and bear that in mind."
Having survived a dangerous car accident himself nearly two years ago, Mr Albanese knows better than many how easily accidents can occur, and how definitively lives can be changed in an instant.
Similarly, police are not merely ticking boxes as they head out to monitor traffic as always at this time of year, targeting speeding, drink driving, mobile phone use, lax seatbelts and motorcycle helmet use.
Driving without a seatbelt in NSW or the ACT could see you gain six demerit points instead of the usual three.
And if you're caught using your phone while driving, you'll cop a massive 10 demerit points over the holidays and a $352 dollar fine in NSW and ACT.
Drivers should reflect that Canberra has had its highest road toll in 12 years - a statistic that drives police presence, at this time of year especially.
When spirits are high, and more people than ever are on roads that are more fraught than usual, even dangerous in some places, the spectre of more road deaths looms larger.
Let's not add to our record-breaking road toll this year, or what's left of it, and keep this Christmas full of good memories.
Let's stay safe on the roads this year, and start 2023 with a clean slate.
