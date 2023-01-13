The Rings of Power TV series introduced new characters and events to the Tolkien chronology. It is therefore useful, in that context, to have The Fall of Numenor, which brings together all of J.R.R. Tolkien's writings on the Second "dark" age of Middle-earth collected for the first time in one volume. Tolkien wrote in the 1955 appendices to The Lord of the Rings, these were "the dark years for Men of Middle-earth", but also the years of "the glory of Numenor".