Three new books show the industry around the works and mythology of J.R.R. Tolkien is alive and kicking

By Colin Steele
January 14 2023 - 12:00am
A general view of the Shire is seen at the Hobbiton Movie Set where The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies were filmed. Picture Getty Images
  • The Great Tales Never End: Essays in Memory of Christopher Tolkien. Edited by Richard Ovenden and Catherine McIlwaine. Bodleian Library. $79.99
  • The Complete Guide to Middle-earth: The Definitive Guide to the World of J.R.R. Tolkien. By Robert Foster. Harper Collins. $75.
  • The Fall of Numenor. By J.R.R. Tolkien. Edited by Brian Sibley. Harper Collins. $52.99.

The Tolkien industry is certainly alive and well. The total cost for the Amazon Prime TV series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, has been estimated at just over $US1 billion, although the 2022 first series, costing $462 million, did not receive universal acclaim, which would not have pleased Amazon boss and Tolkien fan Jeff Bezos.

