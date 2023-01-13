The Tolkien industry is certainly alive and well. The total cost for the Amazon Prime TV series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, has been estimated at just over $US1 billion, although the 2022 first series, costing $462 million, did not receive universal acclaim, which would not have pleased Amazon boss and Tolkien fan Jeff Bezos.
J.R.R. Tolkien (1892-1973) had published only a fraction of what he had actually written about the worlds of Middle-earth when he died. These writings did not emerge until his son Christopher Tolkien (1924 -2020) gave up his Oxford academic career in 1975, becoming his literary executor to edit Tolkien's unpublished writings and bring them to publication. Christopher once said, "I grew up in the world he created. For me the cities of The Silmarillion have more reality than Babylon."
The legends of Middle-earth were left in unfinished manuscript form, which Christopher Tolkien then edited in 25 books, including The Silmarillion, the 12-volume History of Middle-earth, the standalone volumes of the Great Tales and The Fall of Gondolin. Christopher Tolkien, who described himself as a "literary archaeologist', wrote that bringing his father's "writings into publishable form was a task at once utterly absorbing and alarming in its responsibility toward something that is unique".
Tributes to his nearly 50-year editorial endeavours are documented in The Great Tales Never End, edited by Richard Ovenden, Bodley's librarian and Catherine McIlwaine, the Tolkien archivist at the Bodleian Library, Oxford. Ovenden has commented, "It's a massive achievement ... and that breadth of detail which Christopher's edited works bring to the world of Middle-earth would have never appeared if he hadn't taken on this labour-and it was a labour that really lasted 50 years."
The Christopher Tolkien title references The Two Towers, in which Frodo Baggins tells Sam Gamgee that the great tales of heroism in Middle-earth "never end". Catherine McIlwaine's introduction and Tolkien's sister Priscilla remember Christopher the man, while Vincent Ferré traces the challenges Christopher faced in editing and producing coherent narratives from his father's manuscripts.
The editorial intent of the other chapters was to feature essays that "Christopher himself would enjoy reading". The essays, from Tolkien experts such as Verlyn Flieger, John Garth, Tom Shippey and Brian Sibley, cover topics such as Tolkien's intended ending for The Lord of the Rings, and details explaining "the extraordinary array of doorways which confronted the hobbits as they journeyed through Middle-earth".
The beautifully produced volume includes colour reproductions of J. R. R. Tolkien's manuscripts, maps, drawings, and letters from the Bodleian Tolkien archive, as well as photographs of and drawings by Christopher Tolkien. The Great Tales Never End is essential reading for Tolkien scholars and fans.
Documenting the Tolkien legendarium is a complex one. Robert Foster's The Complete Guide to Middle-earth brings together in an A-Z sequence all the key facts and information related to The Hobbit, The Lord of the Rings and The Silmarillion, augmented by full-page colour illustrations by Ted Nasmith. Foster's guide is not a new work; it first appeared appeared in 1971 and was then updated in 1978 by Foster after the 1977 publication of The Silmarillion.
Christopher Tolkien once commented, "If I have been inadequate in explanation or unintentionally obscure, Mr Robert Foster's Complete Guide to Middle-earth supplies, as I have found through frequent use, an admirable work of reference". While Foster has not taken into account any of Tolkien's posthumous publications since 1977, it still remains an indispensable reference guide to the original published corpus of Tolkien's work and it is good to have the book back in print.
The Rings of Power TV series introduced new characters and events to the Tolkien chronology. It is therefore useful, in that context, to have The Fall of Numenor, which brings together all of J.R.R. Tolkien's writings on the Second "dark" age of Middle-earth collected for the first time in one volume. Tolkien wrote in the 1955 appendices to The Lord of the Rings, these were "the dark years for Men of Middle-earth", but also the years of "the glory of Numenor".
Brian Sibley, who produced the 1981 BBC radio adaptation of The Lord of the Rings, certainly knows his Tolkien and deftly links the chronological inconsistencies of the manuscripts to deliver a composite perspective on Tolkien's Second Age. He pays tribute in his introduction to Christopher Tolkien's "long years of dedicated curatorial stewardship".
