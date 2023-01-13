This is a follow-up book to the author's previous novel, It Ends With Us. A note at the end says that it was written partly in response to encouragement from bloggers.
However, the story stands on its own and a reader would not need to have read that previous work.
It should be said at the outset that it is a very American story in setting, language and social custom. At one stage, for example, we find two 12-year-olds discussing their future careers.
Elsewhere, one of those 12-year olds, a boy named Josh, is asked to do a school assignment on his family and his ancestry. He has great trouble because his father was a temporary arrangement; he and his older brother have never known their grandparents or other members of their mother's family.
"They really should stop having kids do these things; no one has normal families any more," Josh says wisely.
The other Americanism is the unusual names of many of the characters: Atlas, Darin, Ryle, Emerson, Dory, Sutton, first names that do not reveal the gender of the character in question.
The two principals in the story are Lily and the first-named Atlas. After giving birth to her baby girl, Lily breaks up with her husband Ryle. In the opening chapter, she meets Atlas on the street and they take up again a romance that started when they were at school together. From now, the book is a long-drawn-out romance.
The problem arises when Ryle, the child's father, decides he wants full access to the new baby. He is a surgeon at the local hospital and their marriage broke up because he was violent to her. In the previous book, he was involved in a physical fight with Atlas, so he is particularly unhappy that Lily is forming a new association with that young man.
The few meetings that he has with either Lily or Atlas threaten to also end in violence.
But the main story is the slow, slow blooming of the romance between Lily and Atlas. "Maybe we're so hungry for each other because we know it's rare that we'll get days like this," Atlas says at one stage.
Lily has kept diaries of their relationship when they were at school, all of which are included at some point in the story. Meanwhile, he writes long letters to her. At the end, they get married and his marriage vows take up three pages.
A reviewer has responsibility to the author and publisher and to the literary editor of a publication like this one. But the main accountability is to the reader.
Dear reader, this reviewer assures you that he has spent many hours reading Colleen Hoover's book. His advice is that you can safely give it a miss.
