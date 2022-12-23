Cycling: World Cup champion Rebecca Henderson has transferred her mountain bike success to the track after winning the end of year Canberra Cycling Club's Christmas criterium.
The races, named in honour of former club president Mark Carter, attracted hot fields this year, with Henderson taking out the women's prize to finish the best year of her career.
Henderson won three mountain bike World Cup events this year to enhance her credentials as a top international rider.
She was one of 155 riders across the grades, which included rising stars Cameron Rogers and Oscar Chamberlain.
But it was Ayden Toovey who managed to hold on for the men's A-grade victory, beating Dylan Hopkins across the line for the last win of the year.
