Mountain bike star Rebecca Henderson wins Canberra Cycling Club's Carts' Christmas Crits

Updated December 23 2022 - 5:58pm, first published 4:06pm
Rebecca Henderson won the Carts Christmas Crits on Wednesday night. Picture supplied

Cycling: World Cup champion Rebecca Henderson has transferred her mountain bike success to the track after winning the end of year Canberra Cycling Club's Christmas criterium.

Local News

