Canberra's Lake Burley Griffin will host 'Lights on the Lake' event in celebration of Australia Day 2023

Lights on the Lake features choreographed high-pressure water jets, video projection, and music. At the core of the show is a Welcome to Country and Water ceremony, featuring Dr Caroline Hughes. Picture supplied

Lake Burley Griffin will treat Canberrans to a vibrant spectacle of light, colour, good food and music in a cultural celebration to mark Australia Day 2023.

Lights on the Lake is a free community event and will take place over four nights from January 25-28 in Commonwealth Place. It involves a captivating light and laser show being projected onto the iconic canvas of Lake Burley Griffin, accompanied by two large-scale water screens, in an instalment never seen before in Canberra.

Show creators Oracle Liquid and The Electric Canvas were engaged by the National Capital Authority (NCA) and the National Australia Day Council to design and implement the display. It features choreographed high-pressure water jets, video projection, and music.

Kristy McBain, minister for regional development, local government and territories and member for Eden-Monaro, expressed her excitement at the collaboration.

"At this time of year, we reflect on our role as Australians and on the shared joys and responsibilities of that identity," Ms McBain said.

"I am delighted to see this collaboration between the National Capital Authority and the National Australia Day Council which brings us together in celebration on Ngunnawal land."

Show creators Liquid Oracle and The Electric Canvas have found international success with their involvement in productions like Vivid, the Olympic Games and the Commonwealth Games. Picture supplied

Patrick Gorman, Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister, spoke about enlivening the capital cities with the history and meaning of Australia Day.



"The Australian Government is proud to support the delivery of the Australia Day 2023 capital city events program," he said.



"We are committed to bringing our nation and people together. This is one step on our journey towards reconciliation and working in genuine partnership with First Nations people."



Mr Gorman added, "Every Australia Day, we reflect on 65,000 years of history on this land. The nation we are committed to continue building is one centred on respect, inclusiveness, multiculturalism and diversity. This is an opportunity for all Australians to come together, and be a part of this particularly important Australia Day in returning our arts, music and culture back to the heart of our wonderful cities".



At the core of the show is a screening of Dr Caroline Hughes and fellow members of the Ngunnawal community who, in collaboration with the NCA, filmed a Welcome to Country and Water Ceremony to be included in the show.

Dr Caroline Hughes is known for her important contributions in the education sector, working as the director of the Canberra Institute of Technology's Yurauna Centre of Educational Excellence for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples. Now she is an executive director at The Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies.

The NCA has described the Welcome to Country and Water Ceremony as the 'backbone' of the show and integral to its meaningfulness.

"We've worked very closely with members of the indigenous community, particularly the Ngunnawal community, to make sure the show duly respects the traditional custodians of the land," said Hamid Heydarian, Chief Operating Officer at the NCA.

"Dr Caroline Hughes and Jude Barlow feature in a Welcome to Country which will open the show. Leilani Bosworth and Justine Brown also perform a Water Ceremony dance, which is very fitting given the location of the event, and that it takes place over water."

Lights on the Lake will also include projected imagery portraying notable scenes from Australian experiences and stories that have shaped modern Australia into what it is today.

"It is about showcasing Australia and telling the stories of what it means to be Australian," Mr Heydarian said.

Leilani Bosworth and Justine Brown perform a Water ceremony to feature in the show. Picture supplied

The twelve-minute show will be played at three different intervals throughout each of the four nights, with the first showing to begin just after sundown. The showing format was strategically devised with the hope that the entire community will get the chance to enjoy the display of lights, colours and culture.

It was created with three core principles at the forefront, to reflect what Australians value most, heading into 2023.

"The show really stands for three elements. First, it stands for respect, from the perspective that we are a multicultural society, and we need to respect and accept that. Importantly, we need to respect the country and the land we live on as well as respect the traditional owners of the land," Mr Heydarian said.

"The second aspect is reflection - reflecting on the fabric of our society, on where we've come from as a nation, and on the thousands of years of rich history of our country.

"And, finally, the last aspect is celebration - celebrating our achievements and looking forward to what the future holds for us."

No bookings are required, and families are encouraged to take advantage of the ample green space ideal for watching the exhibition from the comfort of their own picnic.

Night markets will offer show-goers a variety of multicultural food stalls, desserts, artworks and locally made jewellery. Picture supplied

Night Markets

Midsummer night markets will accompany the Lights on the Lake show, organised by the same team responsible for the Little Burley and Haig Park markets.

Show-goers will be treated to an array of gourmet and multicultural food vendors, unique clothing stalls, locally designed jewellery, art and homewares, and dessert stalls including crowd favourites like ice cream.

The area's regular hospitality residents will be open, too, offering plenty of spots to sit for dinner or a drink, however, may be subject to bookings and availability.

On the neighbouring Queen Elizabeth II Island, the National Carillon will play host to the annual Australian of the Year projections from January 24. Vantage points located around the lake will allow the community to view the 32 nominees on Tuesday 24 and winners on Wednesday 25. There will be three Australians of the Year and one Local Hero.

About the creators

Lights on the Lake creators Oracle Liquid and The Electric Canvas have both achieved global status for implementing spectacular installations worldwide, with impressive portfolios including the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, and Vivid shows.

"Oracle Liquid is an international company and they've done some amazing work around the world. They're a very well-known company," said Mr Heydarian said.

"We want to make sure that this is a success, so we've chosen to work with the best of the best.

"Just as importantly, Electric Canvas is an Australian company, but internationally acclaimed. They're a leader in architectural and large-scale projection, and they're renowned for it."

The Lights on the Lake event is an opportunity for the community to come together, to respect, reflect and celebrate Australia over Australia Day week.

The bespoke production has been carefully designed to reflect the modern values of Australia and is sure to be a hit among the entire family.

"We've paid particular attention to making this a family-friendly event, to provide an opportunity for family and friends to get out there and have a great evening together," Mr Heydarian said.

To view the show and take part in the festivities, head to Commonwealth Place from January 25-28 from 5pm onwards. First show begins at sundown, running at three intervals throughout each night.

Lights on the Lake will play at three different intervals throughout each of the four nights. Picture supplied