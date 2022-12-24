ACT police said they found seven firearms and ammunition during a raid on a south Canberra home.
During a search warrant in Conder, ACT police seized six rifles, including .303 and .223 calibre rifles, four air rifles capable of firing metal ball bearings, a gel blaster imitating a semi-automatic rifle and ammunition.
MORE COURTS AND CRIME:
This operation performed by drug and organised crime team detectives was part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking and firearm distribution in the ACT, police said.
"Anyone with information regarding illicit firearms, or about the sale or manufacture of illicit drugs should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website," police said.
"Information can be provided anonymously."
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
