Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Liberal leader Peter Dutton have both shared Christmas messages by thanking those working, volunteering and caring for other Australians on Christmas Day.
Mr Albanese wished Australians a Merry Christmas, and thanked those working on the public holdiay.
"Of course, not everyone gets to take it easy today. If you're rostered on somewhere, I want to say thank you for your service to others," the Prime Minister said.
He also thanked volunteers making "Christmas better for your fellow Australians", including emergency workers, and defence force personnel serving in Australia and overseas.
"Whether you're serving lunch to those in need or you're keeping our beaches safe - I want to express my gratitude and my admiration," Mr Albanese said.
"Whatever form Christmas Day takes for you, may it be a very happy one and may Santa be good to every child."
Opposition leader Peter Dutton also released a Christmas message, saying "It's been a difficult year for Australians" with data breaches, floods and the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
"While we saw off the worst of the pandemic, cost-of-living pressures continue to hurt families and small businesses across the nation," said the Liberal leader.
Mr Dutton also thanked emergency service workers, volunteers, and the Australian Defence Force for "not only helping so many Australians during the floods, but also for all of those who will be on duty during Christmas at home and abroad".
He encouraged Australians to "reach out to those that you know who may be without loved ones so that they don't have a lonely Christmas".
"Whilst it's been a difficult year, it's the Australian way that we show gratitude for what we have," the Opposition Leader said.
"Christmas is a time for Australians to again express thanks for how lucky we are to live in the best country in the world."
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
