The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Liberal leader Peter Dutton wish Australians Merry Christmas

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
December 24 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Liberal leader Peter Dutton have both shared Christmas messages by thanking those working, volunteering and caring for other Australians on Christmas Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.