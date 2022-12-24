Four people have been taken to The Canberra Hospital after a crash in Googong on Saturday afternoon, NSW police say.
Two cars, a Toyota Hilux and a Hyundai Tucson, crashed.
The driver of one of the cars was trapped for more than an hour.
Emergency services were called to incident on Old Cooma Road on the corner of Cook Drive just before 1pm.
They found a man trapped in a car, and Fire and Rescue NSW officers worked for more than an hour to get him out.
He was taken to hospital in a stable condition.
The southbound lane of Old Cooma Road remained closed at Saturday 6pm.
Three people, including a six-year-old, died following car crashes on NSW roads on Friday, December 23.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said the deaths were tragic.
"NSW Police have responded to three fatal crashes on our roads since our operation started - that's three too many," Assistant Commissioner McFadden said.
"We urge people to think about others as you get behind the wheel. Irresponsible behaviour - including speeding, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and using your mobile phone while driving - can drastically alter your own or another road user's life.
"We all want to enjoy this festive season and by being a responsible road user, you are helping others to reach their destination safely and reduce road trauma."
