Canberra Christian leaders call for silent reflection amid chaos this Christmas

Santa was not the only one diligently preparing for Christmas Day last night.
Many of Canberra's religious leaders were also getting ready for one of the biggest days on the Christian calendar.
And on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, masses of territorians front up for their annual trip to church, meaning crowds for sermons are a lot bigger than usual.
Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, which they consider the Messiah and son of God, on December 25.
Many ACT Christian leaders called for people to set aside some quiet contemplation in what can be a chaotic time of year.
Canberra and Goulburn Diocese Catholic Archbishop Christopher Prowse said a Christmas without COVID was an opportunity for people of any denomination to reflect.
"Without the restrictions of past times, we're able to meet again, we're able to move away from the computer screen and look at each other face to face and renew friendships," he said in his Christmas message.
"If we can take a picture in our mind of Christmas, and to see it in depth rather than in superficial. To see it not just as what people now call the festive season, which is all about eating and shopping. No, no, it's the Christmas season.
"It's all about the silence simplicity and stillness of the moment, this great moment when God is with his people."
Anglican Bishop Mark Short shared a similar message.
He said while many people find Christmas to be a period of anxiety and stress, more should try focus on simplicity and stillness instead.
"Christmas can be a time of stress and anxiety, especially if we feel we have to create joy for ourselves and for others," he said.
"Christmas can instead be a time of peace and gratitude, if we are able to rest in the joy Jesus made for us.
"Christmas reminds us that true and lasting joy is a gift we receive not a state we achieve."
Christmas is about hope, leader of the Uniting Church in ACT and NSW, Reverend Simon Hansford, said.
"At the heart of the Christmas event is God's statement of faith in us," he wrote.
"God, exercising extraordinary hope in the birth of Jesus, invites a response from us: to act in hope, in life, as God has acted, and continues to act."
Reverend Hansford said the birth of Jesus Christ, who Christians believe is the reincarnation of God in human form, was "God's statement of faith in us".
"God is completely convinced of our value," he said.
Christmas Day also marked the end of Advent.
Advent starts on the fourth Sunday before Christmas and is spent preparing for the day.
Canberra Baptist Church Reverend Belinda Groves called Advent an "invitation".
"Not the usual Christmas invitations," she said.
"Advent is an invitation to tell the truth. To lament what is happening in our world or in our lives at present.
"Advent is an invitation to yearn - to want and to want fiercely! What is it that you want and want fiercely for our world at present? Advent is the season for crying out our longings for a righteous God to restore our world."
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
