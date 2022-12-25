The Canberra Times
Summer temperatures finally hit Canberra for Christmas Day 2022

By Steve Evans
Updated December 26 2022 - 7:15am, first published December 25 2022 - 5:30pm
Queenie Lian and her staff, Cece Yan, Kelly Chng and Sujata Maharjan. Picture by James Croucher

Christmas Day just about breaking through into the 30s suddenly felt for the first time like a proper summer.

