Janavere Tanahaga and Michael Young weren't expecting to welcome their baby until next Friday.
"That was the one day that I said, when we found out our due date, that I didn't want," Ms Tanahaga laughs.
"All that went out the window once he was born," she said, as Mr Young cradles the newborn, who is dozing contentedly.
Their baby boy was born at 12.04am in Centenary Hospital for Women and Children on Christmas Day.
He was one of the first children to be born on Sunday in Canberra, making the day an extra special one for the couple.
The new parents are still deciding on a name for their first child.
"Daddy's pretty keen on Leonidus, Mummy's sitting on the fence," Ms Tanahaga says.
Mr Young also helped to deliver the baby boy, born weighing nine pounds.
"Dad delivered baby as well," Ms Tanahaga adds.
"The baby had to be born with the forceps, and the surgeon gave him an opportunity to deliver the baby."
"It meant a lot," Mr Young says, still gazing down at his son.
"I always wanted to have kids when I was 18; I'm 29 now, it's been way too long," he says, laughing.
The couple, originally from New Zealand, have lived in Canberra for three years.
They are looking forward to having the chance to celebrate the birth of their son with family.
Mr Young's parents arrived on Christmas Eve, expecting to have to wait a little longer to meet their grandson.
"His parents came home on Christmas Eve for arrival date next week," Ms Tanahaga says.
"So they're here to celebrate with us, but my family is probably coming next year sometime."
In time, they will work out how to fit Christmas and birthday celebrations into the busy day, but right now the little boy is all that matters.
"Daddy thinks it will just be the baby's birthday now, no Christmas," Ms Tanahaga says.
Spirits were high in the ward at Centenary Hospital for Women and Children on Sunday, where the front desk was covered in boisterous holiday decorations.
It was a busy morning for staff, who said quite a few babies had been born this Christmas morning, though the total figure wasn't yet in.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
