Canberra retailers are ready to cash in on Boxing Day, as shoppers across the country are expected to spend a total $7.5 billion in the annual sales.
Myer is gearing up for a wave of post-Christmas shoppers across its locations.
"We're expecting this Boxing Day to be our biggest day of the year," Myer chief customer officer Geoff Ikin said.
"With millions of customers set to shop in-store and online."
The department store expects sales on homewares, fashion and big cosmetics brands such as MAC, Benefit and Kiehl's will draw in customers.
"Savings are across all categories, from up to 70 per cent off homewares; 40 per cent off fashion for the whole family, 20 per cent off kitchen appliances, and 20 per cent off big brands in cosmetics such as MAC, Benefit and Kiehl's," Mr Ikin said in a statement.
"Whether customers are refreshing home essentials such as towels, bed linen or cookware or giving their wardrobes a refresh ahead of the new year, there are significant savings to be had for all."
According to research conducted by Finder, the average Australian will spend $375 on the sales season this year, adding up to $7.5 billion nationwide.
Their findings were based on a national survey of 1054 people.
The research found millennials and baby boomers will spend on the lower end of the spectrum, at $320 and $262 respectively.
Gen X is expected to spend the most on Monday, an estimate of $450, while gen Z will be paying out the next highest amount at $418.
Clothing and shoes are expected to be the most sought after products, making up 69 per cent of expected purchases, while electronics and gadgets follow at 36 per cent.
Food and alcohol will be fourth on shoppers' wishlists, Finder reports, making up 25 per cent of forecast shopping, and 17 per cent of purchases are expected to be furniture.
Finder's Chris Jager said plenty of retailers had begun discounting stock ahead of Boxing Day.
"If you're shopping online, you can expect many deals to go live at the stroke of midnight," Mr Jager said in a statement.
"If you plan to shop in-store, you'll have to wait for your favourite retailers to open their doors.
"Often, retailers have altered opening hours for Boxing Day, giving you more time to shop all the available deals."
Men also plan to spend 10 per cent more than women, according to Finder, projected to spend $397 on average.
Women are expected to fork out less, at $360.
At Westfield Belconnen, Kidstuff staff sales assistant Vaibhavi Patel and store manager Amir Mortazavi spent this week readying the store for an influx of shoppers.
The toystore expects that kids with pockets full of Christmas money, and plenty of time to kill on school holidays, will bolster their sales.
Arts and crafts, travel games and outdoor family games are likely to be the best-selling items on Monday, a spokesperson said in a statement.
A toy espresso maker, potato clock kit and dollhouse are expected to be among some of their best sales.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
