The Assembly's Planning, Transport and City Services Committee has tabled the report of its inquiry into the new Planning Bill.
I commend the committee and its hardworking staff for its thorough and thoughtful report, which is in stark contrast to the usual token "community consultation" undertaken by the planning authority.
But one of the fundamental issues with the bill is the extent to which it "trusts" the planning bureaucrats to devise their own desired "planning outcomes" and then decide whether development proposals meet such "outcomes". This bunch can't even comply with their own existing "rules".
Unfortunately the committee's report is only advisory and it is up to the government (and ultimately the Assembly) as to how many (if any) of the 49 recommendations are taken on board. The report notes the very short timeframe the committee was given to conduct its inquiry into this complex and important legislation.
One would have to ask, what's the rush, given the closely related draft new territory plan and district strategies are open for comment until March 3 next year? Could it be the government and its mates in the development industry want to limit further scrutiny of this deeply flawed bill?
Like Richard Johnston (Letters, December 23) I disagree with Minister Gentleman's view there is good governance in ACT planning and that we need to replace the complex and cumbersome existing legislation.
The following examples provided to the ACT Planning Standing Committee show the problem is how the existing planning legislation has been misapplied:
The ACT Planning Strategy 2018 set a development target of 70 per cent within the existing urban footprint, with urban density to be balanced with a natural environment, green spaces and trees. However, the ACT planning process continued to focus on intensive high-rise development at the expense of separate low-rise residential development, creating extensive urban heat islands;
The ACT government has ignored its ACT Spatial Plan which incorporates key principles for making the ACT Climate resilient including its goal to provide Canberra's urban footprint with the equivalent benefits of a 30 per cent tree canopy cover and 30 per cent permeable surface.
Instead, it is putting in place its Transport for Canberra which is not "just about creating a frequent network consisting of high-density transport corridors ... it is ultimately about re-engineering all of Canberra".
The ACT government needs to abandon its light rail centric planning focus and return to principles set out in the ACT Spatial Plan which incorporates key principles for making the ACT climate resilient.
Venezuela has already tried your idea regarding a social licence to operate, Gerry Gillespie (Letters, December 21), with predictable results. Venezuela's oil is owned by "the people", which means nobody owns it.
There's no evidence that the people are happy. What the people do own is a worthless "Bolivar" currency, food shortages, violence, poverty and misery for all (those running the joint, of course), sanctions, 3 million refugees seeking protection in neighbouring countries, and a lucky few escapees in America, the home of the brave. You only get one life, imagine having it squandered and trashed by the people who run Cuba and Venezuela, and the white zealots who invented socialism-for-others.
But it's not all bad. Emissions in Venezuela are down for the count, though I don't think that was the original intent.
The downside of massive US economic and military support for Ukraine is it enables President Zelenskyy to be intransigent when it comes to negotiating with his Russian adversary; as has been the case with Israel and the Palestinians.
Zelenskyy's inclusion of the return of Crimea to Ukraine in any negotiations with Russia makes them effectively a non-starter. Crimea is a different situation to Donbas because Crimea was Russian territory until 1954 when Soviet Russia transferred Crimea to Soviet Ukraine.
Zelenskyy has unquestionably been a very effective publicist for Ukraine, but someone who clearly loves being in the spotlight is probably not the best person to be negotiating an outcome that would return him to relative obscurity.
It underlines once again the need for an objective international body that could act as an honest broker to resolve conflicts; particularly where civilian populations have become the main target.
Every day my heart breaks for the people of Ukraine who are subject to a continuous onslaught from Russia on civilians and infrastructure against all the international rules of warfare.
I urge NATO to take action by first of all supplying Ukraine with air support and by massively attacking Belarus which facilitated the invasion under a pretext of military drills, and are governed by a hated dictatorship propped up by Putin and a vicious security force.
This should be done with a view to regime change and taking the war to Russia's borders. Oh, but he has nuclear weapons. Well so does NATO and they better get ready to use them.
Putin is a ruthless bully and gambler but faced with the threat of nuclear war and the destruction of Russia and he will be removed, as he should be, by his increasingly nervous generals.
Yuri Shukost (Letters, December 20) suggests that Putin might become emboldened into launching military operations against NATO countries.
Putin would need to bust his economic boilers in preparation for that. Very likely he is already busted, by jacking up his 2023 "defence" budget to US$84 billion.
In the spirit of goodwill between their military-industrial complexes, perhaps the US and its NATO allies could make such a military operation a "fair fight" by waiting for him to catch up with his spending.
That could take a while. The big-league members of NATO have 2023 "defence" budgets of approximately ($US billions): USA 858, UK. 51, France 46, and Germany 53. This gives NATO's big wallopers a current US$924 billion advantage.
With a teenage and adult child both relying on buses for transport, I was very disappointed to see the two bus routes that come near our house will both be cut back in the new timetable starting in January.
Attending college and university, they are often likely to travel during the day.
To make it even worse, even though we have the advantage of two local bus routes, they leave Belconnen at exactly the same time, so to get home, once a bus is missed, means an hour to wait for another one.
That leaves us very unimpressed. More people are likely to catch buses if the times are convenient and don't require endless waiting.
Excellent point from Ray Blackmore (Letters, December 20) to mention Thomas Newcomen's (and others) visions of steam powered motion in the 1700s.
The irony is their long and straight smooth bore cylinders and pistons were a direct result of European success in manufacturing "precision" cannons and projectiles as weapons of war and empire.
The term industrial revolution typically conjures up a vision of the transformation of human existence, but the forgotten miracle was to liberate horses and other beasts of burden from the abysmal cruelty and suffering inflicted on them in powering our world.
Zoe Wundenberg laments the narrow range of MPs' backgrounds.("There's no 'despite' about earning success", December 20).
This will not change until Section 44 of the Constitution is removed, lock stock and barrel.
It is tailor made to ensure only a select group of people by and large will stand for selection for the major parties and few independents with only a marginal chance can risk standing.
The constitution should allow anyone with an Australian passport to stand. The electorate can decide whom they wish to represent them in Federal Parliament unrestricted by Section 44 requirements.
It has been widely reported Charles's Christmas was the first speech by a king to be broadcast on television. Really? The UK does not have a monopoly on monarchy.
King Willem-Alexander of Holland comes to mind and then, of course there is Denmark.
Rod Matthews says (outrageous) talk is cheap and we should ignore it (Letters, December 23). Good idea, but how about we also take a step back and try and get our facts right even before we open our mouths?
While hypocrisy is a prominent hallmark of politicians, surely the prize must go to the ACT Greens over Summernats. In a few short days, Summernats will produce more carbon dioxide emissions than the Greens claim is saved in a year by its red elephant from Gungahlin. Labor is equally hypocritical. But what else is new?
We've barely entered summer yet the days have just started to get shorter again on the way back to winter.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy once pretended to be the President of Ukraine on a television comedy show and then he became the real President and a great leader. In Australia we have sometimes had the reverse; real Prime Ministers who have become pretend leaders and are certainly not very funny.
Peter McLoughlin (Letters, December 26) is putting the cart before the horse when he lauds the Albanese government for all their alleged "real achievements" to date. Targets, proposals and a plan for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament cannot be considered to be "achievements".
Senator David Pocock's wish list for 2023 includes prioritising "a sports stadium and a convention centre" in 2023. I would like him to reconsider and think about the hard times we are having in regard to health and education issues. We are not over the COVID-19 situation.
The Colosseum, FIFA World Cup, Olympics, and, now promises of a colossal entertainment venue in Canberra. An ever present reminder the provision of circuses predominates over human needs for bread, shelter and rightfully recompensed employment.
However you dress it up, Rudd's appointment by the Albanese Labor government can only be viewed as a classic case of "jobs for the boys". Ever since he "got the boot", he has lobbied for a high profile international role. He will be difficult to control.
Roger Terry has challenged us to name a better US ambassadorial pick than K Rudd (Letters, December 24). Well, there probably isn't. But Roger ought to agree he is at risk of freelancing on foreign policy. That's not the same as saying he is a dud choice.
Your opinion forum (December 24) indicated 72 per cent of respondents were not in active employment. I'm guessing they're probably not on JobSeeker.
