The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Committee not given sufficient time to review new planning law

By Letters to the Editor
December 27 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Planning Minister Mick Gentleman is wrong when says there is good governance in the ACT planning process. Picture by Karleen Minney

The Assembly's Planning, Transport and City Services Committee has tabled the report of its inquiry into the new Planning Bill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.