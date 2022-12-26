The Canberra Times
Opinion

Crispin Hull | Russian invasion of Ukraine and rising inflation fail to account for human behaviour

Crispin Hull
Crispin Hull
December 27 2022 - 5:30am
RBA governor Philip Lowe and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Pictures supplied, Shutterstock

Before asking what will 2023 bring, it is worth looking at what 2022 brought. Virtually no-one predicted the two most significant events of 2022. First, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Ukrainian response. And second, the rise of inflation and the interest-increasing response of central banks.

Columnist

Crispin Hull is a former editor of The Canberra Times and a regular columnist.

Local News

