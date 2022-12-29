2022: the year when things got better

I'm not going to be partisan. This is not a tribal column. The world didn't just get better because Labor pushed out the Coalition.
But it does seem to me that the Coalition had run out of steam, and the amount of blame directed at Scott Morrison by his own colleagues (one hesitates to call them "friends") in Nikki Sava's Bulldozed indicates that there may well be Liberals who aren't completely heart-broken by the result.
But, at least the Australian ship seems to be back on an even keel. There is hope of a more grown-up relationship with China, which is a relief after the gratuitous grand-standing and unnecessary antagonism from Mr Morrison. Tough talk played well in Mr Murdoch's papers but not in Beijing, and to no gain for the Australian people.
When the new prime minister met President Xi in November, Mr Albanese made it clear - politely - that Australia would not be pushed around. But his tone indicated he also wanted a constructive relationship, to the benefit of both sides.
That's adult politics.
Looking more locally, if you are a public servant in Canberra, you may feel that Labor was likely to be more sympathetic to your needs - though you can't spend sympathy: money and security would be nice, too.
And a Labor government at 196 London Circuit might feel happier with a Labor government up on The Hill.
But that's not the reason why 2022 was a goodish year.
At the end of it, an invasion of Taiwan is less likely - and that means the risk of war involving Australia is diminished. President Xi must have noticed that Putin's planned walk-over in Ukraine didn't happen. The Russian despot met a united west and its technological superiority on the battlefield.
KGB agent Putin was a fool to believe his own propaganda.
Reports of the death of the west were exaggerated. All that wondering which way the ghastly Trump would jump have gone. Australia now knows the strength of its alliances.
The west, of course, is a figurative term. It includes nowadays South Korea and Japan, and Australia has got closer to those countries. It is a player in the region. We fear the looming power of China together so we are organising to counter it.
Japan is changing its attitude. As Jennifer Lind, an expert on Japan at Harvard University, put it: "On December 16, Japan took a major step toward becoming a "normal" world power by approving dramatic changes to its decades-old policy of military restraint. Under its new national security strategy, Japan will not only double its military spending, adding some $315 billion to its defense budget over the next five years."
In the US, democracy has pulled back from the brink. Joe Biden has turned into the leader few in the chattering classes expected.
And that is a hopeful sign. Two unflashy politicians - Messrs Albanese and Biden - are doing rather well. Mr Murdoch's battalions on both sides of the Pacific huffed and puffed - and the voters said, "so what?"
Democracy is still under threat in the United States. Trump looks like he's a busted flush but there are court cases looming which would undermine democracy - even destroy it. But that's for the future. Let us be grateful for the gains we have.
Oh, and I became an Australian citizen. Come the day, I choked up. I am immensely proud to be part of a great country where, by and large, common sense rules.
And I can vote - so Albanese needs to keep his game up.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
