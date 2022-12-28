In its way, writer-director El Hosaini's film is a tribute to the bravery, determination, and desperation of the millions of refugees around the world who search for a new life. Her screenplay, a collaboration with writer-producer Jack Thorne, covers a lot of ground, from life in Syria to the perilous journey to Europe, then across it, and to Rio where butterfly swimmer Sara competes as a member of the Refugee Olympic Team. However, there are scenes where too little is happening to warrant inclusion. Although it's important to share the full experience of displaced people, The Swimmers would have done better conflating some of the episodes, giving the odyssey a crisp edit.