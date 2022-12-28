The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra
Review

Review: The Swimmers is based on the true story of sisters Sara and Yusra Mardini

By Jane Freebury
Updated December 28 2022 - 12:43pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Swimmers. MA 15+. 132 minutes. Three stars.

There must be 5.7 million chapters to the refugee story that has come out of Syria since 2011, one for each person. This is one - or rather two - of them. This film by a young Egyptian-Welsh director is based on the biographies of two real-life teenage sisters who, with parental support, left in search of a new life as their homeland descended into civil war.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.