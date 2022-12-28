The latest Pinocchio is the work of Mexican auteur Guillermo del Toro, a master of gothic horror, fantasy and the political allegory. For this tale close to his heart, he has adopted an artisanal approach to the picaresque adventure, so in keeping with the story of a boy who is hewn from an oak tree. He and all the other characters have been given life with the technique of stop motion, the oldest form of the art of animation.