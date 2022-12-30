This is an unusual and remarkably candid posthumously published memoir of Mary Rodgers. If you enjoyed her books - Freaky Friday, A Billion for Boris and Summer Switch were imaginative and fun - and/or American musical theatre in the 20th century, there will be plenty to savour.
Rodgers - who died in 2014 at 83 - was the daughter of musical theatre composer Richard Rodgers (Oklahoma!, South Pacific, and much more).
She became a composer herself, writing the Broadway hit Once Upon a Mattress, a comic version of The Princess and the Pea, and many children's songs, as well as an author of books and movies and, later, served on school and arts boards including Julliard. We hear about musical projects that either flopped or didn't happen.
One of her sons is another Broadway composer, Adam Guettel, who won the Tony Award for best score for The Light in the Piazza. Rodgers acknowledges with equanimity she was stuck in the middle of a talent sandwich: both her father and her son outshone her musically. She had her own achievements.
There are stories about Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Arthur Laurents, Bill Cosby ("the most arrogant, pompous pain in the ass I'd ever met"), George Abbott and many other luminaries. If you don't know who most of these people are, this probably isn't the book for you.
But this is also the story of a woman trying to make her way in a man's world in the mid to late 20th century. While she acknowledges her advantages, there were still plenty of challenges, professionally and personally.
She writes of her first marriage to a closeted gay man, her post-divorce relationships (including one with the gay Sondheim, whom she idealised) and her happier second marriage, as well as her children from both unions (one died tragically young).
While she's not afraid to criticise others, Rodgers - a political liberal, in the American sense - is aware of her own shortcomings: she admits, for example, she wasn't always as helpful to other women as she might have been.
As the title suggests, Rodgers is candid and sometimes bitchy ("Talent excuses everything except Arthur Laurents," she says of the notoriously sharp-tongued playwright and screenwriter).
She talks about her difficult relationship with her emotionally distant parents. "Daddy" she sums up as "composer, womanizer, alcoholic, genius" and when her mother said, "We love you, but we don't like you" it, understandably, left a big and lasting mark.
Co-author Jesse Green is chief theatre critic for The New York Times. The main text came largely from long interviews between Rodgers and Green and it is peppered with footnotes - some identifying people, some explanatory, some humorous, some clarifying or correcting or questioning - which were, apparently, a combination of "he, she and we". It's a fun technique.
This is highly recommended if the subject matter interests you.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
