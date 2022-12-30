The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Mary Rodgers' Shy has amazing stories of Broadway, Hollywood and more

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
December 31 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mary Rodgers Guettel at The Juilliard School in 2012, and, inset, the new memoir. Pictures Getty Images, supplied

This is an unusual and remarkably candid posthumously published memoir of Mary Rodgers. If you enjoyed her books - Freaky Friday, A Billion for Boris and Summer Switch were imaginative and fun - and/or American musical theatre in the 20th century, there will be plenty to savour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.