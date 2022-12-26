Is Putin trapped in a war without end?

Almost 10 months to the day since Russian soldiers invaded Ukraine, the world's latest brutal and deadly war featured heavily in Christmas messages from religious leaders and heads of state around the world.
While there was almost complete unanimity from figures as diverse as Pope Francis and the Archbishop of Canterbury on the need for peace, the sad fact is the conflict seems no closer to its end than it was at the beginning.
With neither side able to deal the other a knockout blow, and with no signs of peace negotiations in sight, it seems the devastation must continue until one side or the other runs out of troops and munitions.
Given NATO and other Western countries, including our own, are committed to supplying Kyiv with whatever it needs, and Putin's ability to call on rogue states including Korea and Iran to bolster his own arsenal, that could be a long time coming.
Meanwhile the deaths, injuries and devastation continue to mount. Since the war began, almost a quarter of a million human beings have either been killed or wounded. These include at least 100,000 Russian troops, roughly the same number of Ukrainian troops, and an estimated 40,000 civilians.
Millions have been left homeless, entire cities and towns have been reduced to rubble and targeted attacks on infrastructure mean tens of millions more are living without heating, power or running water in the middle of the harsh central European winter.
If this drags on for yet another year, what will Ukraine look like come Christmas 2023? What will be left?
While last week's news that the US had agreed to supply an additional $67 billion in military assistance on top of the $70 billion already committed was warmly welcomed by President Zelensky on his visit to Washington, this will not, by itself, end the war.
There is an argument such aid is actually helping to perpetuate the conflict by keeping the Ukrainians away from the negotiating table.
President Zelenskyy, whose forces have made significant gains since August, knows the NATO countries and the West have his back. He wants back all the territory that was Ukraine's before 2014. The West, anxious not to escalate the conflict into a clash between nuclear-armed superpowers, is happy to engage in a proxy war against Putin so long as Ukrainians will keep on killing and being killed. It is a classic standoff but one in which only the Russians and the Ukrainians have skin in the game.
Are the US Republicans who voted against the assistance package right? Would it be more merciful to reduce the flow of arms to a defensive minimum and to allow the Russians to regain the initiative?
The biggest argument against scaling back aid is that if Ukraine is forced to accept a negotiated peace which involves the loss of territory, Putin will only become bolder. Once he has a breathing space to rebuild his armies and to "weapon up" Czar Vladimir will be back for more.
Putin has had a nose for weakness ever since President Obama failed to act after his famous "red line" on the use of chemical weapons in Syria was breached more than a decade ago. His contempt for the democracies was further exacerbated when he was allowed to seize territory in eastern Ukraine and Crimea in 2014.
This is not a man who cares about the pain and suffering of others. Power is his only goal. He will do anything to gain it and to keep it.
Force is the only language the Russian president understands. While the Ukrainians cannot defeat Russia, their best hope is to negotiate a peace deal from a position of significant military strength.
The weapons must continue to flow.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.