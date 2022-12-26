Is Putin trapped in a war without end?

President Zelenskyy, whose forces have made significant gains since August, knows the NATO countries and the West have his back. He wants back all the territory that was Ukraine's before 2014. The West, anxious not to escalate the conflict into a clash between nuclear-armed superpowers, is happy to engage in a proxy war against Putin so long as Ukrainians will keep on killing and being killed. It is a classic standoff but one in which only the Russians and the Ukrainians have skin in the game.