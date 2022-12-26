The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that severe thunderstorms could break in the south-western sections of the ACT.
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and damaging wind gusts of 90 to 100km/h in the warning area over the next several hours," the bureau said early on Boxing Day afternoon.
"Locations which may be affected include Bega, Bombala, Selwyn, Adaminaby, Nimmitabel and Khancoban.
"If severe thunderstorms develop in Canberra and Queanbeyan, a more detailed severe thunderstorm warning will be issued to people in this area."
Temperatures in the low 30s were threatening to break as moisture rose in the air and thunderclouds formed.
The high temperatures were forecast to last until Wednesday and then drop to the mid 20s from Thursday.
In the event of heavy rain, the State Emergency Service advised people to:
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
