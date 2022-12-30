If you're a dog owner heading away on holidays this festive season, you'll need to consider what is best for your dog.
If you choose to take your dog with you on a road trip, this can be a fun and exciting time for you both - although there are a few things you need to consider to ensure your dog is safe and comfortable during the trip.
The first thing you need to consider is making sure your dog is used to travelling by car before making any plans. If they are comfortable, you can move on to planning what you will need to take during your trip.
Read on for some tips on preparing for your road trip and what to consider while you're on the road.
Creating a checklist is a great way to ensure you're prepared and know everything you need to pack for your dog.
To get you started, your checklist should include:
If you use a container or crate, ensure these are secured within the car. Transport containers should allow your dog to lie comfortably in a natural position, stand, sit up, turn around, and stretch with space.
Depending on the length of your trip, your dog may need to toilet, so make sure you stop for plenty of toilet breaks, so they don't get uncomfortable- this will also help avoid your dog accidentally toileting in your car.
Even the most well-trained dog can behave a bit unpredictably in a new, exciting environment. When outside the car, ensure you keep your dog on a leash to ensure they are safe and secure.
Remember, don't ever leave any animal unattended in a car or vehicle, as this can cause heatstroke. Temperatures in a car can reach more than double the outside temperature, even on mild days, and parking in the shade or leaving the windows open doesn't really help.
Dogs can also overheat when left on the back of a ute or other open vehicle and can burn their feet or other body parts on the ute tray.
Whether your dog is coming with you on the road or staying home, ensure they are microchipped and ensure that your contact details are up to date on the microchip register.
If you need help remembering your pet's microchip number, contact your veterinarian or the database your pet's microchip is registered with, if known, and they will be able to assist. Ensure your dog wears an ID tag with your up-to-date contact details.
You should also have the contact details of the local vet at your end destination or vet clinics along the way (if it's a long trip) in case you need to make an appointment. Knowing the emergency clinics that will open out of hours and on public holidays is important.
Ensure that your dog is healthy enough to travel and that all of their vaccinations, worming and flea treatment are up to date before setting off.
It's also a good idea to check the laws for transporting dogs by road in the relevant states. In particular, laws on transporting dogs in vehicles and what sort of restraints are required vary by state and territory, so check the laws in the relevant jurisdiction first.
By taking precautions and preparing before your road trip, you'll be on track to having a safe and happy road trip with your dog.
For further information, you can visit the RSPCA Knowledgebase.
