The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Oliver and Charlotte are Canberra's top baby name preferences for 2022

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
December 28 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dean and Loren Hyde with sons Billy, 3, and Oliver, 7 months. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The ACT's top baby names for this year have shown Canberrans are fans of consistency, as the winners are almost the same as 2021's results.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered federal politics and public sector, court and crime, local news, arts, education and business. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.