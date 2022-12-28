The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Ukrainians in Canberra continue to prepare for the Orthodox Christmas celebration in January

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
December 29 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ukrainian Orthodox Church's Father Michael Solomko. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Next year may be different - but this year, January 7 is the big day at the Ukrainian Orthodox church in Turner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.