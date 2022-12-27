It isn't smart to make martyrs out of the lakeside 'cookers'

Re the Canberra "cookers", leave them be.
Let them shout across the lake at the Governor-General all they like. While their views are bizarre, conspiratorial and, in some cases, downright crazy, they are perfectly entitled to hold those views and shout them to the rooftops (in this case to General Hurley's rooftop).
This is the essence of democracy: accepting that others hold opinions and beliefs totally divergent from our own, and accepting that they have every right to hold those views and to peacefully seek to promulgate them.
I don't agree with them but they probably don't agree with most things I believe. So be it.
The last thing we want is a heavy handed, over-the-top AFP operation which will make martyrs of people who, for whatever reason, hold views which are strange to the rest of us. Leave them alone.
The anti-vaxxers and Trumpian anti-government protesters camping illegally at the western end of Lake Burley Griffin are well behind the times with their communication methods ("Cops plan cooker crackdown", December 27).
Instead of directing loud and poorly tailored "conspiracy-filled monologues" towards the Governor-General's residence every day, group sing-alongs may prove more effective at capturing anyone's attention on the other side of the lake and could also improve the ambience for other lake users who experience the current megaphone mania.
Good grief, when will this obsession with a stadium on the site of the Civic pool stop?
There are plenty of other sites where a stadium could more usefully be built. The ACT government has spent the last 30 years stuffing apartments and offices into Civic at the expense of the balanced development and rejuvenation of the other town centres.
This increases the need for participatory sport and recreation facilities such as swimming, basketball and tennis in Civic for its many residents and office workers.
It is far more important that our local government fund participatory sports facilities than those for spectator sports at which most "participants" will be sitting on their bums for a couple of hours once a week.
Greenway, Bruce Stadium or Exhibition Park would be better sites. If the "business" case for Civic is overwhelming, let's see it and then put the stadium where Northbourne Oval, Masson Street Oval or the existing National Convention Centre are already located.
Our recent spike in COVID infections and deaths needs more attention than it is getting.
Compare the infection and death rate in this country over the last month with the Netherlands. Hardly a blip there, even though they are well into the European winter.
The only difference I could find comparing the protective regimes in both countries is that the Dutch allow repeated re-vaccination after three months while we have stuck to a limit of four vaccinations.
Noting that almost a quarter of the ACT's 2022 deaths had received four shots, is enough being done to ensure quick access to antivirals? Shouldn't ATAGI revisit the issue of introducing a fifth vaccination?
Given their vulnerability, all those over 70 ought to have access to vaccine protection against the later variants of Omicron, which are up to five or six times as infectious as the original Wuhan strain.
The first place for most popular phrase, politicians and business leaders, 2022 goes to: "very seriously".
Example of use: "We want to assure the Australian public that [insert name of government department or business] takes our responsibility in relation to [insert name of issue] very seriously".
Notes: (1) Statement is to be delivered in earnest tone. Facial expression must convey deep concern. (2) Statement is to precede explanation for abject failure to recognise/plan for/manage/understand/fund/investigate/care about [insert name of issue].
I completely agree with John Giesel and his "Cooking with gas" letter (Letters, December 22).
We installed a reverse cycle air conditioning unit that supposedly operates in temperatures down to minus 22 degrees. However, when the outside temperature is 2 degrees or lower, it spends more time defrosting the outside unit than it does heating the house; just like John's electric ducted heat pump.
I had a technician visit. I was told the unit was operating exactly as designed and that the defrost requirement means these appliances are unsuitable as the primary heating source in cold climates.
I cannot believe the ACT government offers rebates for people to switch from gas to these types of electric units that are ineffective in our climate. I would not encourage anyone to install these units without some sort of reliable backup gas heating in place.
Germany recently prosecuted a civilian concentration camp worker from World War II.
The German people, and nation, have long accepted responsibility for the abominable and unlawful barbarity committed under the Nazis.
Not so Japan. Its leaders continue to visit the War Shrine and speak of honouring the dead who "defended" (not even "served") their country.
War crimes prosecutions ceased in 1950 when the United Nations and the US needed a compliant Japan from which to defend South Korea against North Korea and China.
Australia is now all but formally allied to Japan. That alliance is against China which suffered horribly at the hands of the Japanese.
At the very least no Australian vessel, aircraft or military unit should ever be under the command of Japan's Self Defence Force.
Elon Musk has stated that "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job". Well, here I am!
I have never been hesitant to try something new and am always willing to give my opinion on most topics even when some people might not want to hear them. I am not going to be silly enough to ask people whether they want me in the job and then accept that so I will be able to fill the position into the distant future.
I would come into the position with no biases and would welcome suggestions on how to manage Twitter. As I don't actually use it I might need some professional development. Although I am a defender of free speech, I would have no problem banning Trump from the platform.
I await your employment offer with anticipation.
Eric Hunter (Letters, December 24) suggests the Crown should intervene to remedy Meghan Markle's discontent. Why bother?
Do we not remember the universal goodwill and joy that surrounded the wedding of Meghan and Harry?
My sources (not at all) close to the palace have photographs of local streets across Britain closed off for a "right royal booze up", such was the nation's blessing and hope for the future. A wedding that would unite kingdoms and transcend differences.
Even our local op-shops had sold out of white dresses for "wedding parties". Harry and Meghan had it all, it just required patience, duty and service.
Spare me the "interviews", I wonder if the "quiet life in California" has degenerated into a profitable realm of "monarchy bashing" opportunity? I could easily manipulate her saga to suit my republican agenda.
In contrast, Ms Donaldson from Tasmania, the Crown Princess Mary and future Queen of Denmark (consort) adapts to learn Danish, speak fluently and performs her duty admirably. Our family sources confirm this Australian is respected and admired across Scandinavia.
Last Wednesday we saw a tribute in Queensland to the police who sadly lost their lives to radicalised shooters.
We also see an inquiry announced into the Australian Federal Police's alleged interference in the trial of Bruce Lehrmann.
It is worth us all remembering that policing is a complicated business. We ask them to step into harm's way, to risk their own lives to protect ours, and to put themselves at odds with our own (maybe selfish) desires in order to uphold our laws.
But it is also easy for the police to also end up thinking that they know what's best for us and to use their powers for their own purposes rather than ours.
Maybe it's worth the police-folk out there recognising that all the other mourners are grieving with them, rather than merely for them.
Happy New Year to Matt Gately (Letters, December, 26) for urging The Canberra Times to prioritise local letters over the plethora of interstate invaders (who obviously don't think much of their own papers).
Andrew Gee has quit the Nationals. He should resign as an MP and a by-election held. His ongoing tenure as an independent is highly inequitable and an affront to democracy and the voters of Calare.
Don't you love the official explanation: "the behaviours displayed sit outside our values".
Your editorial of December 24 exhorts readers to "do unto others as you would have them do unto (you)". This is a noble and selfless objective. Unfortunately the commercialisation of Christmas has resulted in a "do good for others" season becoming one more marked by marketing, selfishness and greed.
Amazing. The Canberra Times publishes Jenna Price's article about the terrible dangers of information pollution and then, only days later, publishes David McCreath's letter full of the very rubbish that Price warns against. Amazing.
Where's the logic in the ACT government arguing that it's too costly to monitor the status of footpaths when ACT Health must bear much of the cost of footpath related injuries? This policy appears to take no account of the pain, suffering and ongoing health problems that can result from unsafe footpaths.
Well said Matt Gately (Letters, December 26). Me and my fellow cranks are perfectly capable of filling these pages with inane drivel without assistance from interstate writers.
Please, stop referring to police as "cops" in your headlines. They're not cops, they're police. Use of the expression only serves to demean them as it did in the piece on their clampdown on "cookers" (December 27).
The Canberra Times has "gotten" the craze for Americanisms ("First-class' ex-Brumbies coach Josh Strahorn gives Canberra Raiders pre-season edge", canberratimes.com.au, December 22). Now you inflict us with that awful word "gotten". What was wrong with a good old "the Raiders have got stuck into?" And it is one word shorter; and takes up less space.
To add to Albert M White's comment that circuses predominate over human needs (Letters, December 27). Circuses also enable politicians to maintain public approval through distraction as the Roman poet Juvenal, who coined the phrase "bread and circuses", suggested.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.