I was buoyed to read that Burkeman was, initially, a little like me. He liked a list, made plans, he liked structure. But as plans never went quite to plan he came to understand that the answer lay in embracing, not so much the chaos, but the idea that there will always be something to do and you shouldn't feel guilty about not doing it all, because that in itself is impossible. Indeed, getting things done kind of leads to more things to do.