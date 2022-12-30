Around this time of year for the best part of 20 something years I've been stupid enough to write about my New Year's resolutions.
I've promised to lose weight, read more, get up earlier, go to bed earlier, cook things I haven't cooked before, be more organised (some might say that's impossible) and generally just do a better job of living my best life.
If I was following my own advice I would have cleared my life of toxic people, started on that book, travelled the world (blaming COVID for that one), saved more money, but no.
Do you ever have weeks, even days, when you wonder what on earth you're doing with your life?
I know I do. Days such as January 1 come around at an increasingly speedy rate it seems, another rotation around the sun with not much done.
Sometimes life just gets in the way of living. A pathetic excuse I know.
But then something happened the other week. A post landed in my Instagram feed urging me to buy a Weeks of My Life poster. Said poster is a collection of dots. Each dot represents a year of your life. Each row is a year. If I get to 95, that's 4940 weeks. So far I have lived about 2924. Definitely more than halfway there. Yikes.
It reminded me that buried somewhere in the pile of books I am yet to read (not a resolution, but I will read more this year) was Oliver Burkeman's Four Thousand Weeks: Time management for mortals (Vintage, $22.99, 2021).
So I read it.
For more than a decade, Burkeman wrote an advice column for the Guardian (not a resolution but I must approach management here about doing a similar thing). Entitled "This column will change your life", he searched for life solutions. Do you really need it - or only want it? Here's how to tell the difference. How to have fun during lockdown. How to end the housework wars.
Four Thousand Weeks is kind of a collection of what he learned. The title of the introduction is "In the long run, we're all dead". It follows from this, he writes, that time management, broadly defined, should be everyone's chief concern. "Arguably, time management is all life is."
But he goes on to say the modern discipline known as time management, or productivity, is a "depressingly narrow minded affair".
I was buoyed to read that Burkeman was, initially, a little like me. He liked a list, made plans, he liked structure. But as plans never went quite to plan he came to understand that the answer lay in embracing, not so much the chaos, but the idea that there will always be something to do and you shouldn't feel guilty about not doing it all, because that in itself is impossible. Indeed, getting things done kind of leads to more things to do.
He supports the idea of a "done list", rather than a "to do list".
"It starts empty, first thing in the morning, and which you then gradually fill with whatever you accomplish through the day," he says.
"Each entry is a cheering reminder that you could, after all, have spent the day doing nothing constructive - yet look what you did instead! (If you're in a serious psychological rut, just lower the bar for what gets to count as an accomplishment: nobody else need ever know that you added "brushed teeth" or "made coffee" to the list.)"
Perhaps I kind of do this now. I like to add things to my list if I have just done them. I haven't cleaned the shower for ages but I did clear out the collection of hotel toiletries (obviously collected pre-pandemic) from the vanity shelves. Look at me go.
"But a done list isn't merely a way to feel better about yourself," Burkeman says, bringing me back to earth.
"If you can give up the impossible quest to pay off your productivity debt, and instead start thinking of each day as an opportunity to move a small-but-meaningful set of items over to your done list, you'll find yourself making better choices about what to focus on. And you'll make more progress on them, too, because you'll waste less time and energy being distracted by stress about all the other stuff you're (unavoidably) neglecting."
So I'm not going to write a to do list for 2023. Talk to me this time next year and we'll chat about what's been done.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
