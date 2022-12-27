The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Rae Burrell adamant Canberra Capitals can end WNBL funk after breakout performances

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated December 27 2022 - 4:33pm, first published 1:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rae Burrell has scored 70 points in her past four games, including a season-high 27 last week. Picture by Karleen Minney

Rae Burrell smiles and jokes about her first summer Christmas, her finska debut in Alex Bunton's backyard and her limited Lauren Jackson knowledge until a couple of weeks ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.