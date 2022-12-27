Rae Burrell smiles and jokes about her first summer Christmas, her finska debut in Alex Bunton's backyard and her limited Lauren Jackson knowledge until a couple of weeks ago.
But as soon as the topic turns to coach Kristen Veal's ultimatum to the Canberra Capitals players, the mood changes.
Because Burrell didn't come to Canberra for a holiday or life experience. The top-10 WNBA draft pick came for two reasons: to win and to get better.
So when Veal gathered the players earlier this season and laid out the rough road ahead, then told them to buy in or leave, Burrell didn't wait to answer.
"It was never a choice," Burrell deadpans. "I'm here. I didn't intend on coming here and having an option like, 'oh well, I might leave if I'm not liking what's happening'.
"I've got to adapt and adjust. I've made a commitment and I'm going to stick at it, it was never a choice for me."
The Capitals will return from a mini Christmas break to resume what is quickly transforming into one of the toughest seasons in the club's proud history.
They've lost all nine games so far this season, and could slip to the second-worst losing streak in Capitals history if they fall to Jackson's Flyers on Wednesday and then the Sydney Flames on Friday.
Veal was brutally honest with her players earlier this season. She gave them an out if they didn't feel like they could buy in, which led to star import Dekeiya Cohen - who was the leading scorer and rebounder at the time - deciding it was time for her to leave.
The rest of the Capitals saw Veal's assessment as a challenge. And while they've battled through heavy defeats and near misses, Burrell said they have always maintained a winning belief.
"It's not easy losing, but we do our best to keep optimistic and keep our hopes eye," Burrell said. "All we need to work on is getting better every single day."
Veal says the second clash against the Flyers is like a "free shot" after Jackson, the Canberra great and Australian Opals legend, destroyed the Capitals just 11 days ago.
Before then, Burrell didn't really know who Jackson was. Blasphemy! Especially in the WNBL. But Burrell is just 22 years old, and was still in high school when Jackson retired six years ago. She wasn't even born when Jackson won the first of her WNBL titles in 1998-99.
"I'm going to cop a lot of heat for that one," Burrell laughs. "I kind of learned about her when I got here, and what I have learned is that she's a legend.
"They called out her name in the starting line up [on December 18] and the crowd went crazy. There was a long line of people wanting her signature, she's a big deal. Watching film, it was obvious how good she was."
Burrell is on her own path to what she hopes will be a long and successful career. The Los Angeles Sparks rookie has found her feet in Australia and, now free of injury, is starting to spread her wings.
She scored 47 points in the past two games and 70 in the past four games as she and Jade Melbourne try to lift the Capitals out of their major slump.
"It took me some time to get comfortable and learn the system, and I feel that every game that goes on, I'm getting more confident. I feel like I'm heading in an upward direction," Burrell said.
"Every game I just feel a little better [with recovering from knee surgery], just knowing i'm not sore or I'm able to move certain ways in games. Taking the brace off gave me a lot of confidence."
The Capitals flew to Melbourne on Tuesday afternoon and will wait to see how mid-season recruit Alison Schwagmeyer-Belger pulls up after training before deciding if she will make her debut for the club.
Emilee Whittle-Harmon, however, is in danger of missing the rest of the season after injuring her knee in the warm up last week.
"This game against Southside is one of those free-hit match ups for us because they're so big, long and strong," Veal said.
"We've learned that we can compete and we can learn schemes, and go up against the best in the league. That's pretty much what we have to do again. We're going to have to be creative with what we do on their big four without Em, and it's a big job for [Bunton]."
