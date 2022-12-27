The rising tensions in the Indo Pacific must be viewed against the reality of Beijing's unprecedented military build up. China, which already has a 348-ship navy, including a recently launched 85,000 tonne aircraft carrier, is predicted to build almost half as many again by 2040. It is also committed to dramatically increasing its nuclear stockpile which is tipped to grow from 272 in 2021 to at least 1000 by 2030 and 1500 by 2035.

