Australian government must stand firm when it comes to national security

By The Canberra Times
December 28 2022 - 5:30am
Australia must stay the course when it comes to upgrading our defence capability. Picture Defence

While incremental improvements in Australia's relationship with China are welcome, the reality is the evolving situation in our region is extremely fluid. Defence and national security must remain one of the government's highest priorities.

