ACT Policing is literally between a rock and a hard place when it comes to dealing with the small but hardcore band of so-called "sovereign citizens" who have effectively commandeered the tip of the Barrenjoey Peninsula near the National Rock Garden.
The last remnants of the band of anti-vaxxers, libertarians, conspiracy theorists and latter day anarchists who descended on the capital as part of the "Occupy Canberra" and "Convoy to Canberra" push in February 2022, the 20 or so "SovCits" - also colloquially known as "cookers" - are truly rebels without a cause.
The vast majority of those who came to protest what they saw as undemocratic vaccination mandates and face mask laws gave the game up long ago. Once the COVID restrictions began to ease their grievances, legitimate or otherwise, disappeared.
Police were justly praised for their measured response to last year's protest which included a rally outside of the gates into Government House. While there were some incidents, most of the demonstrators recognised police were doing their jobs and the police, in turn, avoided using excessive force to move the demonstrators along.
That tactic worked. All but a very few of those who originally descended on EPIC have returned to their lives, their families and, presumably in many cases, their jobs.
So what about those who remain? While most seem lost and little more than nuisances, police are not complacent to the broader risks around conspiracy thinking, especially in the wake of the murder of police in Queensland this month.
The inane association members of this "movement" make with fellow travellers in the United States is apparent by attempts to rally numbers in Canberra on January 6 - the anniversary of the violent, pro-Trump insurrection at the US Capitol in 2021.
These concerns, and the fact that both January 6 and Australia Day are not far off, is one of the reasons ACT police have said they will take stronger action.
This will likely include acting on outstanding warrants given that, as "SovCits" believe the laws of the land don't apply to them and that the government is a conspiracy, they have frequent run-ins with the courts.
If this particular mental cancer hadn't gained such currency during COVID it could all be dismissed as a joke. But it can't.
So what to do? The Barrenjoey nihilists would love nothing more than for the police to come in large numbers and to use force to move them along. Such action would, in their eyes, justify their resistance and make for great phone camera footage to share on their various social media channels.
But, that said, it would be equally foolhardy to let this drag on any longer.
While it is only natural that, as the national capital, Canberra will always be a focus for protest and dissent, those who come here to express their views are under an obligation to stay within the law and to respect the rights of others. That, somewhat ironically given their obsession with their own rights, is something the residents of what Google Maps now identifies as "cooker central", are unwilling to do.
They do not have a right to turn a prized part of the Canberra foreshore into a public toilet and a rubbish dump and to squat there in perpetuity. People who use the area, which overlooks the Molonglo and has well used walking tracks, are sick of it.
While this presents a difficult challenge for police and other ACT and federal authorities the problems are not insoluble. One would suggest that a short, but intense, period of diligent policing, with any obvious infractions or breaches of the peace resulting in summonses being issued or charges laid, might persuade these die-hards that life would be easier somewhere else.
