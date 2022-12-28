The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Sovereign citizens are rebels without a cause

By The Canberra Times
December 29 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT Policing is literally between a rock and a hard place when it comes to dealing with the small but hardcore band of so-called "sovereign citizens" who have effectively commandeered the tip of the Barrenjoey Peninsula near the National Rock Garden.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.