Mounting political intrigue in Europe, and by that we mean, did spit fly at the Venice premiere of Don't Worry Darling? Either way the movie, directed by OLIVIA WILDE and starring her boyfriend (alleged spitter STYLES), is saddled - or blessed? - with more than its share of extracurricular drama. At the Emmys, behold SHERYL LEE RALPH, who wins for Abbott Elementary. In sports, with four rueful words that resonate with working mums everywhere, SERENA WILLIAMS says she's stepping aside from tennis, because "something's got to give."