Taylor Swift was up. Elon Musk was in, out, in and maybe out again. BTS stepped aside, and so did Serena Williams. But the slap? The slap was everywhere.
Ok, so maybe it wasn't on the level of a moon landing. But henceforth all you need say is "the slap" and people will know what you mean - that moment Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at the Oscars and the world said, "Wait, did that happen?"
The pandemic was over, phew! Well, of course it wasn't. But live entertainment pushed forward in 2022, with mask mandates dropping and people rushing to buy things like, oh, Taylor Swift tickets!
Then there was Cruise, turning 60 in '22 just like the Rolling Stones, swooping in with his most successful movie and showing, like those still-touring rockers, that when they tell you "The end is inevitable," as they do in Top Gun: Maverick, you can always reply: "Maybe so, sir, but not today."
It's Golden Globes time. But is a Globes with no telecast, boozy celebs or red carpet a Globes at all? The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association, reeling from stunning failures over diversity, holds a private event and plans a comeback next year.
The New York Times buys Wordle, and we're all thinking in five-letter words. Meanwhile, it's a month of loss, heading off a year of loss: pioneering actor, director and activist SIDNEY POITIER dies at 94.
What would a year in pop culture be without BRITNEY? Just months after her liberation from her restrictive conservatorship, Spears is reported to have signed a mammoth book deal, but at the year's end we're still waiting for news. RIHANNA is pregnant!
Quick, who wins Oscars this month? Well, Coda does, a feel-good drama with a largely deaf cast, and TROY KOTSUR becomes the first deaf actor to win an acting Oscar. Alas, all anyone can talk about is - you know. WILL SMITH, who wins the best actor award not long after slapping CHRIS ROCK over a joke about his wife, JADA PINKETT SMITH, won't truly address the issue until the end of the year, so keep reading.
It's Grammy time, and JON BATISTE wins big, taking five statuettes. Days later ELON MUSK begins his acquisition of Twitter, leading to untold - and still unfolding - changes at the social media giant.
The biggest splash of the Met Gala is KIM KARDASHIAN, on the arm of boyfriend PETE DAVIDSON, wearing the same sequined, skin tight gown MARILYN MONROE wore to sing "Happy Birthday" to JFK in 1962. In movies, Top Gun: Maverick opens, the highest-grossing domestic debut in CRUISE'S career. HARRY STYLES fans rejoice! His album, Harry's House, is here.
Stunning news for the global fanbase of BTS as the K-pop supergroup announces it's taking a break to focus on members' solo projects. On the legal front, a Virginia jury hands JOHNNY DEPP a victory in his very messy libel case over allegations of domestic abuse, finding that former wife AMBER HEARD defamed him in a 2018 op-ed. On a happier note, Britney gets married...
Only one wedding, Britney? BENNIFER has two! Maybe what happens in Vegas usually stays in Vegas, but not when you have 227 million followers on Instagram. JENNIFER LOPEZ shares pics of her quickie wedding to BEN AFFLECK. "Love is beautiful," she writes. "And it turns out love is patient." Speaking of patience, fans of BEYONCÉ are rewarded for theirs with the release of her long-awaited Renaissance.
So, we were saying ... Bennifer's second wedding, on Affleck's compound in Georgia, is bigger and fancier. In other summer news, the world remembers PRINCESS DIANA, whose shocking death happened 25 years ago, and whose life is being rehashed for a new generation in the current season of The Crown. Only days after the anniversary, that same Netflix series will pause production as a mark of respect for QUEEN ELIZABETH II as Britain - and the world - mourns the beloved monarch.
Mounting political intrigue in Europe, and by that we mean, did spit fly at the Venice premiere of Don't Worry Darling? Either way the movie, directed by OLIVIA WILDE and starring her boyfriend (alleged spitter STYLES), is saddled - or blessed? - with more than its share of extracurricular drama. At the Emmys, behold SHERYL LEE RALPH, who wins for Abbott Elementary. In sports, with four rueful words that resonate with working mums everywhere, SERENA WILLIAMS says she's stepping aside from tennis, because "something's got to give."
The second HARVEY WEINSTEIN trial opens in Los Angeles. Adidas drops YE, part of a cascade of companies that will sever ties with the rapper over his antisemitic and other troubling comments. The MUSK era begins at Twitter as the world's richest man carries a sink into the office, to "let that sink in." But before the month ends, let's cede it to TAYLOR SWIFT for dropping her new album, Midnights (Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day).
Did we say LAST month was SWIFT month? Well now, millions of eager fans crowd a presale for her much-awaited Eras Tour, resulting in crashes and endless waits. Ticketmaster cancels the general sale, citing insufficient stock. Multiple US state attorneys general announce investigations. Takeaway: People want Taylor Swift tickets. At the multiplex, they also want their Wakanda. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever meets the double challenge of following up one of the biggest blockbusters in history and losing its biggest star.
Love 'em or hate 'em, here come HARRY and MEGHAN again, with a Netflix documentary watched very closely by royalty across the pond. JAMES CAMERON'S Avatar sequel finally appears, 13 years after the original broke records. And bringing the year full circle, SMITH emerges to promote his new film, Emancipation, hoping people will forget about ... what was it? ... at least enough to check out the movie.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.